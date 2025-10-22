Haryana Govt Forms SIT To Probe ASI Sandeep Lathar's Death
The SIT will be led by a DSP and comprise an SHO, an SI and an ASI.
Rohtak: The Haryana Government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of Cyber Cell ASI Sandeep Lathar.
The SIT, to be led by DSP Dalip Singh, will have Sadar police station SHO Surendra Kumar, an SI and an ASI as its members. Lathar had allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on the roof of his maternal uncle's farm at Ladhaut village in Rohtak on October 14.
Earlier, he had recorded a video and also penned a four-page suicide note in which he levelled serious allegations of corruption against IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who too had allegedly died by suicide a few days earlier.
Rohtak Police has registered an FIR against four persons including Amaneet P Kumar, wife of late Kumar and Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab's Bathinda Rural seat Amit Ratan, based on the statement given by Lathar's wife Santosh, the suicide note and video. The police have not yet made the copy of the FIR public.
Earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had met the family and expressed grief over the death of IPS Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence. The Congress MP offered condolences to his family members, acknowledging Puran Kumar's services and integrity in public life.
He was accompanied by several senior Haryana Congress leaders, reflecting the party's solidarity with the bereaved family, including MP Deepender Singh Hooda, senior leader Gaurav Moolana, former Union Minister Kumari Selja and Haryana opposition leader Rao Dan Singh.
