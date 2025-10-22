ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Govt Forms SIT To Probe ASI Sandeep Lathar's Death

Rohtak: The Haryana Government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of Cyber Cell ASI Sandeep Lathar.

The SIT, to be led by DSP Dalip Singh, will have Sadar police station SHO Surendra Kumar, an SI and an ASI as its members. Lathar had allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on the roof of his maternal uncle's farm at Ladhaut village in Rohtak on October 14.

Earlier, he had recorded a video and also penned a four-page suicide note in which he levelled serious allegations of corruption against IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who too had allegedly died by suicide a few days earlier.