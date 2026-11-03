ASI Plans To Dismantle And Reconstruct 1,100-Year-Old Mala Devi Temple In Madhya Pradesh
Historian Govind Devaliya said the magnificent temple was built during the Gurjara-Pratihara period, between the 9th and 10th centuries.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Vidisha: The nearly 1,100-year-old Mala Devi Temple, located in the Gyaraspur tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, is once again in the spotlight. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated an ambitious plan to preserve the ancient rock-cut Jain temple by dismantling it and reconstructing it.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, renowned Vidisha historian and cultural expert Govind Devaliya shared several important and lesser-known details about the temple's history, architecture and the challenges involved in its restoration.
Historian Govind Devaliya said the magnificent temple was built during the Gurjara-Pratihara period, between the 9th and 10th centuries.
According to him, the sanctum clearly indicates that the structure was originally a Jain temple. However, sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses have also been carved into its entrance, reflecting the cultural harmony of that period.
Referring to historian Niranjan Verma's book, Devaliya said that the Parmar dynasty had a king named Madhav Dev, who was the nephew of the famous King Bhoja.
He explained that although construction of the temple may have begun during the Pratihara dynasty, it could have been completed during the reign of Parmar king Madhav Dev.
Over time, changes in pronunciation may have led to the name evolving into its present form, Mala Devi Temple. However, this remains a major historical theory about the origin of the name.
The temple is an example of rock-cut architecture. One half of the structure was created by cutting and carving into the hillside, while the upper roof, sanctum and rear portion remain integral parts of the natural rock formation.
The structure was strengthened using an ancient construction technique in which stones were fitted into interlocking grooves.
Devaliya also recalled that during the 1920s and 1930s, M B Garde, the then Director of Archaeology under the Scindia administration of Gwalior State, oversaw the restoration of several ancient monuments in Vidisha district. Historical records also mention the maintenance of this temple during that period.
The temple is located about 37 km from Vidisha. Visitors have to travel another 1.5 km uphill from Gyaraspur to reach the site, taking the total distance to around 38-39 km.
According to the ASI's assessment, the temple's foundation has become weak and brittle and has the possibility of collapsing.
To preserve the structure, the ASI has begun the process of manually and digitally identifying, recording and documenting every stone and carving. A new platform is also being constructed beneath the existing foundation.
Historian Govind Devaliya said he had seen the temple remain largely unchanged over the past 50 years. However, he said the ASI's decision is a major and challenging step towards preserving this exceptional example of ancient architecture.
He said that if the ASI succeeds in dismantling and reconstructing the temple exactly in its original architectural style, the project could become a historic achievement in the field of archaeology.
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