ETV Bharat / state

ASI Plans To Dismantle And Reconstruct 1,100-Year-Old Mala Devi Temple In Madhya Pradesh

The magnificent temple was built during the Gurjara-Pratihara period, between the 9th and 10th centuries. ( ETV Bharat )

Vidisha: The nearly 1,100-year-old Mala Devi Temple, located in the Gyaraspur tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, is once again in the spotlight. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated an ambitious plan to preserve the ancient rock-cut Jain temple by dismantling it and reconstructing it.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, renowned Vidisha historian and cultural expert Govind Devaliya shared several important and lesser-known details about the temple's history, architecture and the challenges involved in its restoration.

Historian Govind Devaliya said the magnificent temple was built during the Gurjara-Pratihara period, between the 9th and 10th centuries.

According to him, the sanctum clearly indicates that the structure was originally a Jain temple. However, sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses have also been carved into its entrance, reflecting the cultural harmony of that period.

Referring to historian Niranjan Verma's book, Devaliya said that the Parmar dynasty had a king named Madhav Dev, who was the nephew of the famous King Bhoja.

He explained that although construction of the temple may have begun during the Pratihara dynasty, it could have been completed during the reign of Parmar king Madhav Dev.

Over time, changes in pronunciation may have led to the name evolving into its present form, Mala Devi Temple. However, this remains a major historical theory about the origin of the name.

The temple is an example of rock-cut architecture. One half of the structure was created by cutting and carving into the hillside, while the upper roof, sanctum and rear portion remain integral parts of the natural rock formation.