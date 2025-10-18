ETV Bharat / state

ASI On Bihar Assembly Elections Duty Dies Of Heart Attack In Samastipur

Samastipur: An ASI of the Special Forces on duty for the poll-bound Bihar died on Friday at the camp set up in Masina High School in Purushottampur Annu, under the Khanpur police station area of ​​Samastipur.

Identified Abdul Hameed Gangi (54), the victim was a resident of Nabla village under the Uri police station area of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. He was part of the Special Forces deployed for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. He had been serving in the security forces for a long time and was well-known among his colleagues for his friendly and dedicated nature.

Preliminary investigation revealed the cause of Gangi's death as a heart attack following a sudden deterioration of his health while on duty. His colleagues immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, police added. A large number of police personnel arrived at the hospital to pay obeisance to their departed colleague.