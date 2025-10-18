ETV Bharat / state

ASI On Bihar Assembly Elections Duty Dies Of Heart Attack In Samastipur

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Abdul Hameed Gangi (54) was posted with the Special Forces. The body will be flown to his native village.

The body of the ASI being taken for post-mortem. (ETV Bharat)
Published : October 18, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST

Samastipur: An ASI of the Special Forces on duty for the poll-bound Bihar died on Friday at the camp set up in Masina High School in Purushottampur Annu, under the Khanpur police station area of ​​Samastipur.

Identified Abdul Hameed Gangi (54), the victim was a resident of Nabla village under the Uri police station area of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. He was part of the Special Forces deployed for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. He had been serving in the security forces for a long time and was well-known among his colleagues for his friendly and dedicated nature.

Preliminary investigation revealed the cause of Gangi's death as a heart attack following a sudden deterioration of his health while on duty. His colleagues immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, police added. A large number of police personnel arrived at the hospital to pay obeisance to their departed colleague.

Samastipur sadar SDPO Sanjay Kumar visited the camp with a police force, and Gangi's body was later dispatched to the Samastipur Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem. Upon completion of the procedure, the body will be taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital, from where it will be sent to Patna Airport to be flown to J&K, Kumar added.

"The RPF ASI died of a heart attack. His family has been informed. Preparations are underway to send the body to his native place," Kumar said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the police force and has once again drawn attention to the difficult and dangerous conditions faced by security personnel during election duty. The family of the deceased ASI has been assured of all possible assistance by the administration.

