ETV Bharat / state

Punjab ASI Murder Orchestrated From Pakistan, Says Police; Accused Killed In Encounter

Amritsar: Following the killing of one of the accused in the murder of an assistant sub-inspector during an alleged police encounter, Punjab police have said that the crime was orchestrated by “handlers from Pakistan" who reportedly enticed the accused with money and offers of involvement in the narcotics trade.

According to Harmanbir Singh Gill, Police Commissioner, Amritsar, Deepak Singh, a resident of Mulechak village, allegedly involved in the murder of ASI Harjit Singh, was killed in an exchange of fire with police Saturday night after the accused and his accomplice refused to stop at a police checkpoint on Thande Road.

Deepak was identified as one of the two motorcycle-borne men accused of gunning down ASI Harjit Singh at the Bhagtanwala grain market on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the age of the deceased accused is said to be between 25 and 28 years, the police officer said. "Another suspect who was with him managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness. We are actively chasing him, and our teams are on his trail; we will apprehend him very soon," Gill added.

Speaking to reporters, Gill said that the investigation has revealed that the conspiracy behind the murder of the ASI is linked to handlers sitting across the border in Pakistan. “Pakistani handlers lure the youth of Punjab into their trap by luring them with money and participation in the drug trade. The bosses sitting across the border ask the youth for proof of their 'loyalty' and are asked to target the police personnel accordingly,” he said.