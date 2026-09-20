Punjab ASI Murder Orchestrated From Pakistan, Says Police; Accused Killed In Encounter
Police said CCTV footage, technical inputs, tower-dump analysis, local intelligence and human sources were utilised to identify and trace the accused.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 7:01 AM IST
Amritsar: Following the killing of one of the accused in the murder of an assistant sub-inspector during an alleged police encounter, Punjab police have said that the crime was orchestrated by “handlers from Pakistan" who reportedly enticed the accused with money and offers of involvement in the narcotics trade.
According to Harmanbir Singh Gill, Police Commissioner, Amritsar, Deepak Singh, a resident of Mulechak village, allegedly involved in the murder of ASI Harjit Singh, was killed in an exchange of fire with police Saturday night after the accused and his accomplice refused to stop at a police checkpoint on Thande Road.
Deepak was identified as one of the two motorcycle-borne men accused of gunning down ASI Harjit Singh at the Bhagtanwala grain market on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
#WATCH | Amritsar: Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill encountered the accused involved in the shooting of police officer ASI Harjit Singh, who was killed during night patrol duty.— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026
CP Amritsar Harmanbir Singh Gill says, "We had been working very seriously on the case… pic.twitter.com/J9G8EDZVav
According to the preliminary investigation, the age of the deceased accused is said to be between 25 and 28 years, the police officer said. "Another suspect who was with him managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness. We are actively chasing him, and our teams are on his trail; we will apprehend him very soon," Gill added.
Speaking to reporters, Gill said that the investigation has revealed that the conspiracy behind the murder of the ASI is linked to handlers sitting across the border in Pakistan. “Pakistani handlers lure the youth of Punjab into their trap by luring them with money and participation in the drug trade. The bosses sitting across the border ask the youth for proof of their 'loyalty' and are asked to target the police personnel accordingly,” he said.
“During the investigation, it has also come to light that after shooting ASI Harjit Singh, the accused returned to the spot and made a video of about 30 to 40 seconds. According to the police, this video was made to send evidence of carrying out the incident to their bosses sitting across the border,” the police officer said.
Gill further said that the activity has also been captured on CCTV cameras. The police are conducting a forensic examination of the mobile phones of the accused, so that more information can be obtained about the foreign handlers and the entire network.
“The shooters did not have any specific motive to kill ASI Harjit Singh, but rather they were ordered by the miscreants in Pakistan to target anyone they found in police uniform. Therefore, the police also need to be more vigilant now,” he added.
Describing the encounter, the police officer said, "When we signalled the suspect to stop at the checkpoint on Thanda Road, he opened fire. He fired four rounds, and we fired six rounds in self-defence. He was hit by one of our shots. We immediately rushed him to the hospital for first aid, but he passed away on the way; doctors declared him 'brought dead.'"
Gill added that out of the four bullets fired by the attackers, two hit the police vehicle, while one bullet hit one police officer on the chest. “However, the jawan was wearing a bulletproof jacket, and his life was saved,” he added.
ASI Singh, on patrol duty, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Hakima police station area of Amritsar. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh's bereaved family. The ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore will be given by the government to the fallen officer's family, along with an additional insurance payout of Rs 1 crore.
Also Read: