ASI Excavations Unearth Remains At 3rd Century Ashwamedha Yagna Site In Dehradun

The excavation was resumed after a gap of nearly 73 years. Earlier, ASI archaeologist TN Ramachandran conducted excavations at this site between 1952 and 1954, which revealed remnants of three brick altars, shaped like a flying Garuda at different locations, indicating that King Shilavarman of the Kuninda dynasty performed the Ashwamedha Yagna at this site. The current excavations under the supervision of a team of ASI experts are for the possible fourth altar.

Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): Archaeologists found an earthen pot and charcoal remains during trial excavation at a third-century Ashwamedha Yagna site in Jagatgram Barwala of Vikas Nagar of Uttarakhand's Dehradun by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

An earthen pot found at the site. (ETV Bharat)

Mohan Chandra Joshi, superintending archaeologist of ASI Dehradun circle, said the excavations at the site were started on December 1, 2025, to locate a potential fourth altar in addition to the previously discovered ones and to understand the cultural sequence of the site. "The excavation also aims to determine when the earliest human activity occurred at the site, who its inhabitants were and whether there was a culture present below the current layer. The current excavations are approximately two to three meters deep. This is a trial excavation, during which an earthen pot and three other artefacts were found," he added.

One of the brick altars found at the site. (ETV Bharat)

"We have contacted scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology to come and collect soil samples from the site. Based on their report, we will be able to determine how old this deposit is and also date the pottery. This trial excavation will continue until January," Joshi added.