ETV Bharat / state

ASI Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack During Promotion Fitness Test In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: A 50-year-old police officer died of a suspected heart attack during a mandatory physical fitness test for a promotion in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Friday, officials said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Durgaram allegedly collapsed Friday morning when he was participating in a two-kilometre run at the Rajasthan Police Training Centre in Jodhpur. Officials said the test was part of an evaluation process for promotion to the rank of sub-inspector.

"Colleagues rushed Durgaram to Chandra Mangal Hospital after he lost consciousness. Doctors at the government hospital tried CPR on him after finding no initial pulse, but they later declared him dead on arrival,” he said.

A native of Netrad village in Barmer district, Durgaram had served in the police department since 1996 and was stationed at the Girab police station. He travelled to Jodhpur specifically to take part in the promotion trials, which also include physical drills, parades and weapons exercises.

“ASI Durgaram had gone to Jodhpur for promotion training. He passed away after his health suddenly deteriorated during the process,” said Aadesh Kumar, station house officer at Girab police station.