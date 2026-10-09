ASI Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack During Promotion Fitness Test In Rajasthan
A 50-year-old ASI collapsed during a mandatory 2-kilometre run as part of promotion test in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, reports Manoj Verma
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Jodhpur: A 50-year-old police officer died of a suspected heart attack during a mandatory physical fitness test for a promotion in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Friday, officials said.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Durgaram allegedly collapsed Friday morning when he was participating in a two-kilometre run at the Rajasthan Police Training Centre in Jodhpur. Officials said the test was part of an evaluation process for promotion to the rank of sub-inspector.
"Colleagues rushed Durgaram to Chandra Mangal Hospital after he lost consciousness. Doctors at the government hospital tried CPR on him after finding no initial pulse, but they later declared him dead on arrival,” he said.
A native of Netrad village in Barmer district, Durgaram had served in the police department since 1996 and was stationed at the Girab police station. He travelled to Jodhpur specifically to take part in the promotion trials, which also include physical drills, parades and weapons exercises.
“ASI Durgaram had gone to Jodhpur for promotion training. He passed away after his health suddenly deteriorated during the process,” said Aadesh Kumar, station house officer at Girab police station.
Durgaram’s body was shifted to a hospital mortuary and will be released to his family following an autopsy, police said. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
Meanwhile, experts raised caution over the growing cardiac episodes during strenuous physical activities among middle-aged individuals.
“Maintaining consistent cardiovascular health through routine, moderate activity is vital as personnel advance in age,” said Dr Vikas Rajpurohit, superintendent of MDM Hospital. “So one must focus on changing lifestyle and stopping taking unhealthy and junk food,” he added.
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