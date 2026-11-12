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Traffic Police ASI Dies After Getting Hit by Motorcycle At Checkpoint in Haryana's Bahadurgarh; One Held

Representational image. ( IANS )

Jhajjar: Traffic police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rakesh died after being hit by a fast-moving motorcycle during a vehicle check drive in the city of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district of Haryana.

Two men on a speeding motorcycle struck the officer directly, resulting in his fall onto the road as he sustained severe head injuries. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, where he subsequently died.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shubham Singh, a traffic police team was undertaking normal vehicle checks at a checkpoint in Bahadurgarh when the incident occurred. While checking the vehicle, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakesh stopped two persons riding a motorcycle without wearing helmets.

Instead of stopping the motorcycle, the riders hit their motorcycle against Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakesh. In the process, Rakesh fell to the ground and got his head injured. The ASI was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.