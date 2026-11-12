Traffic Police ASI Dies After Getting Hit by Motorcycle At Checkpoint in Haryana's Bahadurgarh; One Held
While checking the vehicle, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakesh stopped two persons riding a motorcycle without wearing helmets.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:37 AM IST|
Updated : November 12, 2026 at 4:54 AM IST
Jhajjar: Traffic police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rakesh died after being hit by a fast-moving motorcycle during a vehicle check drive in the city of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district of Haryana.
Two men on a speeding motorcycle struck the officer directly, resulting in his fall onto the road as he sustained severe head injuries. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, where he subsequently died.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shubham Singh, a traffic police team was undertaking normal vehicle checks at a checkpoint in Bahadurgarh when the incident occurred. While checking the vehicle, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakesh stopped two persons riding a motorcycle without wearing helmets.
Instead of stopping the motorcycle, the riders hit their motorcycle against Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakesh. In the process, Rakesh fell to the ground and got his head injured. The ASI was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased ASI Rakesh was originally from Pipli village in Kharkhoda, police said. After the incident, the police took immediate steps and have managed to arrest one suspect in the case. However, a search operation is going on to trace the second person. The incident has put the safety of the police personnel manning the checkpoints in question.
Read more