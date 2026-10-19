ASI Arrested For Sexually Harassing Woman Volunteer At South Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal
Police sources said the incident occurred on Saturday night at the exit gate of the pandal under the jurisdiction of the New Alipore Police Station.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Kolkata: An assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Police was arrested on Monday for alleged sexual harassment of a 21-year-old woman volunteer at a puja pandal in South Kolkata.
The incident took place at the Durga Puja pandal of Suruchi Sangha in the New Alipore area, a video of which has gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns regarding the safety of female volunteers managing the puja crowd as well as the conduct of the police personnel assigned to oversee them.
Police sources said the incident occurred on Saturday night at the exit gate of the pandal, located within the jurisdiction of the New Alipore Police Station. The complainant, a resident of Bamacharan Roy Road in the Behala area, was serving as a volunteer to help manage the crowds.
It is alleged that the accused ASI, Kabirul Hasan Mondal of the Third Battalion, repeatedly engaged in unwanted physical contact and behaved in an objectionable manner toward her between 11 pm and 11:30 pm.
The complainant further said that the accused repeatedly attempted to touch her inappropriately in the midst of the crowd. Finding the situation increasingly uncomfortable, she sought assistance from other police personnel nearby and subsequently filed a formal complaint at the New Alipore Police Station. Based on it, police registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.
Kunar Agarwal, additional commissioner of police (detective department), said, "The accused was arrested as soon as the matter came to light and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him."
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