ETV Bharat / state

ASI Arrested For Sexually Harassing Woman Volunteer At South Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal

The pandal of Suruchi Sangha where the incident took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: An assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Police was arrested on Monday for alleged sexual harassment of a 21-year-old woman volunteer at a puja pandal in South Kolkata.

The incident took place at the Durga Puja pandal of Suruchi Sangha in the New Alipore area, a video of which has gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns regarding the safety of female volunteers managing the puja crowd as well as the conduct of the police personnel assigned to oversee them.

Police sources said the incident occurred on Saturday night at the exit gate of the pandal, located within the jurisdiction of the New Alipore Police Station. The complainant, a resident of Bamacharan Roy Road in the Behala area, was serving as a volunteer to help manage the crowds. It is alleged that the accused ASI, Kabirul Hasan Mondal of the Third Battalion, repeatedly engaged in unwanted physical contact and behaved in an objectionable manner toward her between 11 pm and 11:30 pm.