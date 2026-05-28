Amarnath Ramakrishna Again Refuses To Revise Keezhadi Excavation Report, Says No Need
The report has been prepared with the utmost integrity and absolute credibility, the archaeologist said.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Madurai: Amarnath Ramakrishna, the archaeologist who led the first Keezhadi excavations during 2014-16, has once again written a letter refusing to revise the excavation report pertaining to the first two phases of the Keezhadi excavations, a Sangam period settlement in Tamil Nadu.
The excavation work was conducted on behalf of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Keezhadi — located in Thiruppuvanam taluk of Sivaganga district—in 2014 and 2015.
Ramakrishna, who served as the Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, during these operations, submitted the report covering the first two phases of the excavation to the ASI in January 2023.
The 982-page report provided a clear and detailed account of the culture that flourished at Keezhadi —including the crops cultivated there, the animals present, and the transition towards an urban civilisation—as well as details regarding 5,765 archaeological artifacts.
Further, in his report, he explicitly clarified that the Keezhadi civilisation dates back to nearly 2,600 years. The report noted the discovery of evidence pointing to an ancient urban Tamil civilisation dating back to the period between 800 BCE and 500 BCE.
Even though nearly two years have elapsed since the report was submitted, the ASI has yet to publish the Keezhadi excavation report. Various political parties have expressed their dissatisfaction regarding this delay.
Against this backdrop, an evaluation committee criticised the report submitted by Ramakrishna, labelling it as "unclear, incomplete and lacking sufficient explanation."
Subsequently, the ASI sent him a letter requesting that he revise, rewrite and resubmit the report. Responding to that letter, Ramakrishna stated, "A report regarding Keezhadi has been submitted based on scientific archaeological evidence. Therefore, there is no necessity to make any changes to it."
Further, he remarked, "The committee’s assessment appears to be inaccurate and seems to have been prepared with the aid of AI."
This led to a divergence of opinion between Amarnath Ramakrishna and the archaeological department’s assessment committee.
Against this backdrop, on March 27, the archaeological department sent another letter to Ramakrishna —who currently serves as the Director of the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities within the department.
In this letter, he was requested to carry out the necessary amendments as specified by the assessment committee. Consequently, on May 11, Amarnath Ramakrishna sent a letter of rebuttal to the ASI's internal review committee.
In it, Ramakrishna stated: "I have submitted that report truly, based on my conscience and the extensive knowledge I possess in the field of archaeology. Therefore, it is erroneous to accuse me of having violated any lawful instruction issued by a competent authority."
"I should have been provided with a copy of the Keezhadi excavation report I submitted in January 2023, along with the critical observations made thereon by the internal review committee. Instead, when requesting that I revise my report, the review committee failed to cite any valid reasons or adequate justifications for doing so. They merely sent me a 114-page document titled ‘Critical Assessment and Recommendations,'" he said.
"That document is based on technology generated with the aid of AI. Further, while discharging my duties as the Director of the Keezhadi excavations, I worked with the utmost dedication, utilising my full potential and maintaining the highest standards of professional integrity—precisely as is expected and practiced within the Archaeological Survey of India," he said.
"Similarly, while drafting my report, I strictly adhered to the regulations of the Department of Archaeology. Moreover, I presented my conclusions fairly and impartially, basing them on the cultural and archaeological evidence derived from the artifacts recovered at the excavation site. The conclusions set forth in this report are grounded entirely on merit," he added.
"This report has been prepared with the utmost integrity and absolute credibility; there is no necessity to revise my previous report. I have never refused to comply with any instruction issued to me in accordance with established administrative norms and service regulations," he said.
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