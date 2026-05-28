ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Ramakrishna Again Refuses To Revise Keezhadi Excavation Report, Says No Need

Amarnath Ramakrishna is currently the Director of National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: Amarnath Ramakrishna, the archaeologist who led the first Keezhadi excavations during 2014-16, has once again written a letter refusing to revise the excavation report pertaining to the first two phases of the Keezhadi excavations, a Sangam period settlement in Tamil Nadu.

The excavation work was conducted on behalf of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Keezhadi — located in Thiruppuvanam taluk of Sivaganga district—in 2014 and 2015.

Ramakrishna, who served as the Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, during these operations, submitted the report covering the first two phases of the excavation to the ASI in January 2023.

The 982-page report provided a clear and detailed account of the culture that flourished at Keezhadi —including the crops cultivated there, the animals present, and the transition towards an urban civilisation—as well as details regarding 5,765 archaeological artifacts.

Further, in his report, he explicitly clarified that the Keezhadi civilisation dates back to nearly 2,600 years. The report noted the discovery of evidence pointing to an ancient urban Tamil civilisation dating back to the period between 800 BCE and 500 BCE.

Even though nearly two years have elapsed since the report was submitted, the ASI has yet to publish the Keezhadi excavation report. Various political parties have expressed their dissatisfaction regarding this delay.

Against this backdrop, an evaluation committee criticised the report submitted by Ramakrishna, labelling it as "unclear, incomplete and lacking sufficient explanation."

Subsequently, the ASI sent him a letter requesting that he revise, rewrite and resubmit the report. Responding to that letter, Ramakrishna stated, "A report regarding Keezhadi has been submitted based on scientific archaeological evidence. Therefore, there is no necessity to make any changes to it."

Further, he remarked, "The committee’s assessment appears to be inaccurate and seems to have been prepared with the aid of AI."