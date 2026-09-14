ASI Among 3 Cops Injured In Bombing, Clash With Villagers During Raid In Murshidabad
Murshidabad Police have launched a search operation for those involved in the clashes.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Salar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was seriously injured and two others sustained minor injuries following a clash with villagers during a raid on a gambling den in Kharera village of Salar in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday night.
The ASI, identified as Sadek Ali, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore. Hospital sources said he is currently battling for his life.
Acting on a tip-off, a team from Salar police station raided the village, resulting which, a clash broke out between the villagers and the police. Villagers allegedly hurled bombs at the police and the latter retaliated by firing tear gas shells. The confrontation continued late at night.
Murshidabad District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Makkar arrived at the scene while teams from Kandi, Barwan, and Khargram police stations along with a large contingent of the district police force reached the scene from Berhampore to bring the situation under control.
Allegations have been raised against police of vandalising several houses during the incident. However, the police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the incident. A search operation has been launched to identify and arrest those involved in the incident, police said.
SP Sachin Makkar said, "A massive police force is present at the scene. Nobody who carried out the premeditated attack on the police will be spared. Their political affiliation will not be a factor; the perpetrators will be identified and taken into custody. The process to do so has already begun."
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