ETV Bharat / state

ASI Among 3 Cops Injured In Bombing, Clash With Villagers During Raid In Murshidabad

Salar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was seriously injured and two others sustained minor injuries following a clash with villagers during a raid on a gambling den in Kharera village of Salar in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday night.

The ASI, identified as Sadek Ali, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore. Hospital sources said he is currently battling for his life.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Salar police station raided the village, resulting which, a clash broke out between the villagers and the police. Villagers allegedly hurled bombs at the police and the latter retaliated by firing tear gas shells. The confrontation continued late at night.