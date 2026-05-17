ETV Bharat / state

Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off Bengaluru-Mumbai Express Boosting Connectivity; Netizens Rue Long Travel Time

Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday virtually flagged off the new SMVT Bengaluru–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, announcing that a Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be operated soon. The new train service is aimed at improving rail connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Addressing the gathering virtually from New Delhi, Vaishnaw said several long-pending railway demands of South and North Karnataka were now being fulfilled. He said railway infrastructure development in Karnataka had accelerated due to increased funding in recent years.

He said 61 railway stations across Karnataka are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme at a cost of Rs 2,160 crore, with work already completed at nine stations. Bengaluru Cantonment station is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 485 crore, while redevelopment of Yeshwantpur station is being carried out for Rs 367 crore.

Speaking about the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, Vaishnaw said work was progressing on all four corridors. Land acquisition for the Baiyappanahalli–Chikkabanavara and Heelalige–Rajanukunte corridors has been completed, while redevelopment of stations are in progress. He said the suburban network would connect key locations such as Kempegowda International Airport, Electronic City, Marathahalli and Hebbal.