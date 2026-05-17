Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off Bengaluru-Mumbai Express Boosting Connectivity; Netizens Rue Long Travel Time
Ashwini Vaishnaw says a Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be operated on this route very soon.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday virtually flagged off the new SMVT Bengaluru–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, announcing that a Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be operated soon. The new train service is aimed at improving rail connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Addressing the gathering virtually from New Delhi, Vaishnaw said several long-pending railway demands of South and North Karnataka were now being fulfilled. He said railway infrastructure development in Karnataka had accelerated due to increased funding in recent years.
He said 61 railway stations across Karnataka are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme at a cost of Rs 2,160 crore, with work already completed at nine stations. Bengaluru Cantonment station is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 485 crore, while redevelopment of Yeshwantpur station is being carried out for Rs 367 crore.
Speaking about the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, Vaishnaw said work was progressing on all four corridors. Land acquisition for the Baiyappanahalli–Chikkabanavara and Heelalige–Rajanukunte corridors has been completed, while redevelopment of stations are in progress. He said the suburban network would connect key locations such as Kempegowda International Airport, Electronic City, Marathahalli and Hebbal.
Vaishnaw also said Karnataka currently operates 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains and testing on the Bengaluru–Mangaluru route was in progress. He added that bullet train corridors linking Bengaluru with Hyderabad and Chennai had been approved as part of a larger plan to build a 7,000-km high-speed rail network connecting major cities.
Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna said the new Bengaluru–Mumbai train would benefit passengers travelling on one of the country’s busiest routes and support economic growth. He announced that a Vande Bharat Sleeper maintenance depot would be set up at Thanisandra at a cost of Rs 270 crore, along with a chair car maintenance facility at SMVT Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, reactions on social media to the new train route were mixed. Some users welcomed the additional connectivity, while others questioned the journey duration and limited stops in Karnataka. One user wrote that the train “hardly has stops in Karnataka” while another described it as “old wine in a new bottle,” arguing that passengers would still prefer flights that take about five hours. Another user pointed out that buses currently complete the Bengaluru–Mumbai journey in nearly 18 hours, while the new train is expected to take around 24 hours, calling for a faster daily superfast service instead.
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