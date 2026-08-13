ETV Bharat / state

'BJP Fully Supports Students' Protest In Jharkhand', Says Former Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Deoghar: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Wednesday said the BJP fully supports the ongoing students' protest against competitive exam irregularities in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

Choubey, during a brief halt at Deoghar before his tour of West Bengal, interacted with local BJP workers and inquired about their well-being. Speaking to ETV Bharat correspondent Hitesh Chaudhary before departing for Asansol by road, he said, "The BJP fully supports the students' movement. Chief Minister Hemant Soren should not take the students' angst lightly because students have the power to change the government".

He also targeted the Congress, saying that just as it was 'provoking' students during the protest at Jantar Mantar, it is doing the same in Jharkhand. He appealed to the Chief Minister to seriously consider the students' demands.