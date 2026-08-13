'BJP Fully Supports Students' Protest In Jharkhand', Says Former Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Choubey said Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren must not take the students lightly and listen to their demands, reports Hitesh Chaudhary.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Deoghar: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Wednesday said the BJP fully supports the ongoing students' protest against competitive exam irregularities in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.
Choubey, during a brief halt at Deoghar before his tour of West Bengal, interacted with local BJP workers and inquired about their well-being. Speaking to ETV Bharat correspondent Hitesh Chaudhary before departing for Asansol by road, he said, "The BJP fully supports the students' movement. Chief Minister Hemant Soren should not take the students' angst lightly because students have the power to change the government".
He also targeted the Congress, saying that just as it was 'provoking' students during the protest at Jantar Mantar, it is doing the same in Jharkhand. He appealed to the Chief Minister to seriously consider the students' demands.
Responding to questions about Bihar politics and the party's defeat in the Bankipur Assembly seat, Choubey said that Bihar's politics is progressing well under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary. He said former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation of development in Bihar and the same is being carried forward by the Chaudhary.
Regarding his political involvement, the former Union Minister stated that he remains fully active. He said although he is not currently an MP or MLA, he regularly meets party workers and is working to strengthen the organization. Choubey, during his halt at Deoghar. visited several roadside camps route to assist and serve pilgrims undertaking the holy Shravan yatra.
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