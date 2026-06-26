ETV Bharat / state

Ashura Observed With Religious Fervour Amid Tight Security In Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his visit to Zadibal on the 10th day of Muharram ( ANI photo )

Srinagar: Thousands of mourners across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday observed Youm-e-Ashura marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions at Karbala on the occasion of the 10th day of Muharram.

The largest Ashura procession in Kashmir began from Lal Bazar in Srinagar and concluded at Zadibal after passing through designated routes. Mourners participated in traditional chest-beating and recited elegies in remembrance of Imam Hussain's sacrifice.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday joined the Zuljinah procession at Zadibal in Srinagar, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also joined the mourning processions to pay their respects.

Participants said the message of Karbala continues to inspire people. "Imam Hussain's sacrifice was not merely for a community but for the universal values of justice, dignity and resistance against oppression. Karbala teaches people to stand with the oppressed regardless of circumstances," a mourner said.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of the procession. Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and other security agencies were deployed across the routes, while drone surveillance and CCTV cameras monitored the event.