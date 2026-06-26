Ashura Observed With Religious Fervour Amid Tight Security In Kashmir
Thousands of people across observed Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, with traditional gaiety and fervour, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Srinagar: Thousands of mourners across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday observed Youm-e-Ashura marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions at Karbala on the occasion of the 10th day of Muharram.
The largest Ashura procession in Kashmir began from Lal Bazar in Srinagar and concluded at Zadibal after passing through designated routes. Mourners participated in traditional chest-beating and recited elegies in remembrance of Imam Hussain's sacrifice.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday joined the Zuljinah procession at Zadibal in Srinagar, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also joined the mourning processions to pay their respects.
Participants said the message of Karbala continues to inspire people. "Imam Hussain's sacrifice was not merely for a community but for the universal values of justice, dignity and resistance against oppression. Karbala teaches people to stand with the oppressed regardless of circumstances," a mourner said.
Elaborate security arrangements were put in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of the procession. Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and other security agencies were deployed across the routes, while drone surveillance and CCTV cameras monitored the event.
"The teachings of Imam Hussain transcend sectarian boundaries. His sacrifice is a timeless lesson on courage, faith and unwavering commitment to truth," another participant said.
Women and volunteers distributed water and refreshments to mourners along the procession route, symbolising the spirit of service associated with the remembrance of Karbala.
"Karbala is not just a historical event but an enduring mission. It reminds every generation to uphold justice, compassion and humanity in the face of tyranny," said a woman volunteer serving water to participants.
Speakers at various gatherings recalled that even after the Battle of Karbala, Imam Hussain's supreme sacrifice continues to serve as a beacon of courage and a symbol of the eternal struggle between truth and falsehood. Devotees said the observance of Ashura renews the commitment to the ideals of sacrifice, righteousness and service to humanity.
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