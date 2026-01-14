Alwar-Based NGO Empowers Disabled, Restores Vision To Thousands Through Free Camps
Published : January 14, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Alwar: Making life easier for persons with disabilities and those who have lost their eyesight is no easy task. But an Alwar-based organisation has been meeting this challenge with commitment and compassion for over a decade. The organisation has so far provided assistive devices to nearly 3,000 persons with disabilities and facilitated free cataract surgeries for around 6,000 visually impaired individuals.
The primary objective of the organisation is to make persons with disabilities and the visually impaired self-reliant. As part of this mission, it has distributed wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches, hearing aids and other assistive devices free of cost to beneficiaries over the years.
Ashoka Foundation member Dr Dheeraj Jain said the organisation was founded in 2013 with the aim of improving the quality of life of people living in deprivation, especially in rural areas. Initially, the foundation began working in the fields of education, healthcare, de-addiction and environmental protection to ensure villagers were not deprived of basic facilities.
From 2017 onwards, the organisation launched a focused campaign to conduct eye-care camps, along with general health check-up camps and special camps for persons with disabilities. Through these camps, artificial limbs and essential assistive devices have been provided. The foundation has also initiated efforts to improve school infrastructure.
Dr Jain said the organisation has conducted free eye check-up camps to address blindness-related issues. Those diagnosed with cataracts were referred for surgery, which was carried out free of cost in Jaipur. So far, cataract surgeries for about 6,000 identified patients from various camps have been successfully conducted. Beneficiaries are transported from Alwar to Jaipur by bus, and all expenses, including travel, surgery and arrangements for one attendant, are borne entirely by the organisation.
Apart from healthcare, the organisation has played an active role in environmental conservation by planting over 50,000 saplings across several villages in the Laxmangarh block. It has also undertaken renovation work in multiple schools in Alwar and Uttar Pradesh and ensured access to clean drinking water in over two dozen schools by installing water tanks and RO plants. Similar facilities have also been provided in Alwar Jail.
To combat substance abuse, the organisation has launched awareness campaigns across Alwar district, reaching nearly one lakh youths through programmes in schools, colleges and villages. Students are also encouraged to take a pledge against substance abuse.
Dr Jain said his inspiration for social service came from witnessing hardship early in life following his father’s death. Along with his wife, Dr Sonia Dheeraj Jain, he has since been actively involved in organising annual disability camps, eye check-ups and health camps, continuing their mission to serve the needy.
