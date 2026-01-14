ETV Bharat / state

Alwar-Based NGO Empowers Disabled, Restores Vision To Thousands Through Free Camps

Alwar: Making life easier for persons with disabilities and those who have lost their eyesight is no easy task. But an Alwar-based organisation has been meeting this challenge with commitment and compassion for over a decade. The organisation has so far provided assistive devices to nearly 3,000 persons with disabilities and facilitated free cataract surgeries for around 6,000 visually impaired individuals.

The primary objective of the organisation is to make persons with disabilities and the visually impaired self-reliant. As part of this mission, it has distributed wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches, hearing aids and other assistive devices free of cost to beneficiaries over the years.

Ashoka Foundation member Dr Dheeraj Jain said the organisation was founded in 2013 with the aim of improving the quality of life of people living in deprivation, especially in rural areas. Initially, the foundation began working in the fields of education, healthcare, de-addiction and environmental protection to ensure villagers were not deprived of basic facilities.

From 2017 onwards, the organisation launched a focused campaign to conduct eye-care camps, along with general health check-up camps and special camps for persons with disabilities. Through these camps, artificial limbs and essential assistive devices have been provided. The foundation has also initiated efforts to improve school infrastructure.