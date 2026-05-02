ETV Bharat / state

Ashok Kharat Case Aftermath: Cases Registered Against 13 More 'Babas' In Maharashtra

Nashik: Following the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in rape and financial irregularities case, police have registered cases against 13 more such 'babas' in Maharashtra.

Kharat, who also doubled up as a numerologist and astrologer, was arrested in March for raping a woman in Nashik. He is also facing probe for alleged financial irregularities.

Sanjay Bansode, State Working President of Anti-Superstitious organization said that following the Kharat case, more victimised women have found the courage to speak up against similar sexual assaults.