Ashok Kharat Case Aftermath: Cases Registered Against 13 More 'Babas' In Maharashtra
Sanjay Bansode of the Anti-Superstitious organization said that the cases were registered after the victimised women mustered courage against the accused.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Nashik: Following the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in rape and financial irregularities case, police have registered cases against 13 more such 'babas' in Maharashtra.
Kharat, who also doubled up as a numerologist and astrologer, was arrested in March for raping a woman in Nashik. He is also facing probe for alleged financial irregularities.
Sanjay Bansode, State Working President of Anti-Superstitious organization said that following the Kharat case, more victimised women have found the courage to speak up against similar sexual assaults.
“Consequently, cases have been registered in some instances spontaneously, and in others, through the efforts of our organization," said Bansode. He appealed to other victims to come forward and report such abusive cases.
Investigation in most of these cases have revealed direct involvement of the accused in sexual exploitation of women. Social activists have raised concerns of the extent to which these fraudulent men, posing as Babas have proliferated in Maharashtra.
According to Bansode, 'babas' who have been booked in the last month include:
1. Ashok Kumar Kharat, Nashik
2. Gadgebaba (Rajendra Gadge), Sangamner, Ahilyanagar
3. Chetan Sunil Mali (Murtizapur, Akola)
4. Pankaj Devram Gholap (Yedgaon, Pune)
5. Manohar Mama Bhosale (Kurduwadi, Solapur)
6. Nana Barde (Ale Phata, Pune)
7. Hrishikesh Vaidya (Vasai, Mumbai)
8. Altaf Rais Khan (Malad, Mumbai)
9. Ridham Panchal (Malad, Mumbai)
10. Ganesh Shinde (Shrirampur, Ahilyanagar)
11. Arjun Chavan alias Tantan Baba, Navi Mumbai
12. Vithoba Valmik Jat, Satpur, Nashik
13. Kisan Talpe, Mandoshi, Khed
14. Maheshgiri (Mahesh Kakade), Niphad, Nashik