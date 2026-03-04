Jaisalmer Engineer Reaches Home After Flight Disruptions Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict
Ashish and his family changed three flights - Dubai to Bengaluru, then from Bengaluru to Mumbai, and finally from Mumbai to Jaisalmer.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
By Tanmay Bissa
Jaisalmer: Thousands of passengers are stranded in different countries in the Gulf amidst the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Among many was Ashish Vyas, along with his family from Jaisalmer. Ashish, who works in Dubai, was planning to return home for a festival, however, his flight was cancelled amidst Iran strike on Dubai as the country closed its airspace.
When the airspace briefly opened for flights to India, Ashish, along with his wife and two children, managed to safely reach Jaisalmer after a long journey. The family changed three flights - Dubai to Bengaluru, then from Bengaluru to Mumbai, and finally from Mumbai to Jaisalmer.
Ashish has been living in Dubai for the past 10 years and works as an engineer with Emirates. His wife, Ipsita Vyas, is also an engineer with an Arab airline company. The family had been planning their India visit for a long time, but just as they finalised their travel plans, tensions in the region escalated.
Recalling the situation, Ashish said things changed suddenly on the day of the attacks. “There were siren alerts, security messages, and announcements of flight cancellations. However, local authorities and security agencies ensured to control the situation. Official advisories and updates were regularly issued," he said.
He added that while social media showed an extremely alarming situation, it wasn’t that chaotic on the ground. Though fear was there among residents.
Ashish said that, for now, the situation in Dubai is returning to normal and daily life is gradually resuming. Offices and institutions have reopened, but there’s still uncertainty. Many people are waiting to go back to their families as the airspace is closed. The situation is not volatile, but it's not comfortable either.
