ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer Engineer Reaches Home After Flight Disruptions Amid Iran-US-Israel Conflict

By Tanmay Bissa

Jaisalmer: Thousands of passengers are stranded in different countries in the Gulf amidst the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Among many was Ashish Vyas, along with his family from Jaisalmer. Ashish, who works in Dubai, was planning to return home for a festival, however, his flight was cancelled amidst Iran strike on Dubai as the country closed its airspace.

When the airspace briefly opened for flights to India, Ashish, along with his wife and two children, managed to safely reach Jaisalmer after a long journey. The family changed three flights - Dubai to Bengaluru, then from Bengaluru to Mumbai, and finally from Mumbai to Jaisalmer.

Ashish has been living in Dubai for the past 10 years and works as an engineer with Emirates. His wife, Ipsita Vyas, is also an engineer with an Arab airline company. The family had been planning their India visit for a long time, but just as they finalised their travel plans, tensions in the region escalated.