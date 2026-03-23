ETV Bharat / state

Ashes Go Missing From Indore Crematorium, Probe Ordered

Family members in crematorium after the ashes and remains of an elderly man went missing ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: The ashes of an elderly man went missing after cremation from Sayaji Muktidham crematorium in Indore, leaving the family distressed and raising serious concerns over negligence.

According to the family, Sudhir Kot (87) passed away on March 19, 2026. His last rites were performed the same day at Sayaji Muktidham, following all traditional rituals. As per custom, the family did not collect the ashes on Saturday and instead returned on Sunday morning, March 22.

However, when they reached the crematorium, they were stunned to find that the crematorium site had been completely cleaned. The ashes and bone remains were missing. "We were shocked. The place was cleaned, and nothing was left. It seems someone else may have taken my father's remains," said Anand Kot, the deceased's son.