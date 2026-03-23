Ashes Go Missing From Indore Crematorium, Probe Ordered
Ashes of an elderly man went missing from the Indore crematorium, shocking family members. Authorities launched a probe amid allegations of staff negligence.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Indore: The ashes of an elderly man went missing after cremation from Sayaji Muktidham crematorium in Indore, leaving the family distressed and raising serious concerns over negligence.
According to the family, Sudhir Kot (87) passed away on March 19, 2026. His last rites were performed the same day at Sayaji Muktidham, following all traditional rituals. As per custom, the family did not collect the ashes on Saturday and instead returned on Sunday morning, March 22.
However, when they reached the crematorium, they were stunned to find that the crematorium site had been completely cleaned. The ashes and bone remains were missing. "We were shocked. The place was cleaned, and nothing was left. It seems someone else may have taken my father's remains," said Anand Kot, the deceased's son.
Anand further said that he had been issued Token Number 11 by the crematorium authorities during the last rites. Despite presenting the token, the family could not trace the remains. They alleged that negligence by crematorium staff may have led to the mix-up, as ashes from a nearby pyre were still intact.
When questioned, the crematorium manager failed to give a clear explanation. The family waited for nearly four hours, trying to locate the remains, but without success. They are now attempting to contact relatives of another deceased person, suspecting a possible exchange of ashes.
Vivek Gangrade, Registrar of the Indore Municipal Corporation, said that this is a serious matter and an investigation has been initiated. He assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.
Also Read