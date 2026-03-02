When Holi Turns Monochrome: Unique 'Bhasma' Ash Celebration At Uttarkashi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Here, devotees have replaced chemical colours with ash collected from yajnas over a period of one year, blending Shaivite tradition, eco-friendly celebration and mythological legacy.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Days before the country drenches in gulaal, the border district headquarters of Uttarkashi turns monochrome - it witnesses the play of sacred ash. At the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate Bhasma Holi, smearing each other with ash instead of chemical colours. They dance in devotion and carry home the sacred remnants as prasad.
Bhasma Holi has become a unique celebration, a spiritual prelude to the festival of colours in the Himalayan town which on Monday witnessed the beginning of the festival. Soon after the morning aarti in the temple complex, rituals began with offerings and obeisance to the Swayambhu Shivalinga, the havan kund and the sacred dhuni.
Temple Mahant Ajay Puri began the ceremony by tossing ash into the air amid chants reverberating through the courtyard. What followed was devotees play with devotion - men and women applying ash on each other’s foreheads and faces, greeting one another with cries dedicated to Baba Vishwanath.
The ritual is modelled on the famed Bhasma tradition of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, where ash holds deep Shaivite symbolism, signifying detachment, purity and the transient nature of life.
In Uttarkashi, the ash is collected from the yagnas performed at the temple throughout the year and used during Bhasma Holi. Devotees believe these sacred ashes carry a lot of spiritual meaning. As drums and trumpets filled the air, locals performed the traditional Raso Tandi dance, transforming the temple premises into a rhythmic celebration of faith.
Puri explained that the practice was introduced 10 years ago to preserve a tradition and also promote an eco-friendly Holi. “Throughout the year, devotees perform rituals seeking relief from sorrow and suffering. The ashes from those yagnas are offered to the Lord and later shared during Bhasma Holi. It is sacred and completely natural. It is very different from the colours available commercially,” he says.
In an era when synthetic colours lead to skin allergies and environmental harm, the ash-based ritual sends a subtle message - of purity, return to organic celebration and getting merged with Shiva.
According to mythological belief, the temple is said to have been established by Lord Parashurama, who worshipped Lord Shiva here to pacify his anger. Because of this legend, Uttarkashi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple is also known as Shaumya Kashi which means the gentle Kashi.
Devotees throng the shrine throughout the year with the belief that worship here fulfills their wishes. But during Bhasma Holi, the faith takes on a visible, tactile form through the sacred ash, reminding devotees that beyond colours and celebrations lies devotion in black and white.
