ETV Bharat / state

When Holi Turns Monochrome: Unique 'Bhasma' Ash Celebration At Uttarkashi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Uttarkashi: Days before the country drenches in gulaal, the border district headquarters of Uttarkashi turns monochrome - it witnesses the play of sacred ash. At the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate Bhasma Holi, smearing each other with ash instead of chemical colours. They dance in devotion and carry home the sacred remnants as prasad.

Bhasma Holi has become a unique celebration, a spiritual prelude to the festival of colours in the Himalayan town which on Monday witnessed the beginning of the festival. Soon after the morning aarti in the temple complex, rituals began with offerings and obeisance to the Swayambhu Shivalinga, the havan kund and the sacred dhuni.

Ashes Before Colours: Bhasma Holi At Kashi Vishwanath Temple Draws Shiva Devotees (ETV Bharat)

Temple Mahant Ajay Puri began the ceremony by tossing ash into the air amid chants reverberating through the courtyard. What followed was devotees play with devotion - men and women applying ash on each other’s foreheads and faces, greeting one another with cries dedicated to Baba Vishwanath.

The ritual is modelled on the famed Bhasma tradition of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, where ash holds deep Shaivite symbolism, signifying detachment, purity and the transient nature of life.