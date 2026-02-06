ETV Bharat / state

Unhappy With Pay Hike, Asha Workers Protest Outside Bengal Health Department HQ

Kolkata: Hundreds of ASHA volunteers on Friday took to the streets in Kolkata, dissatisfied with the Rs 1,000 hike in their honorarium announced in the West Bengal interim budget. The protesting Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) volunteers staged an impromptu sit-in outside the Swasthya Bhavan – the state’s health department headquarters in Salt Lake – demanding an honorarium of at least Rs 15,000 per month.

The Bidhannagar Police has put up barricades and deployed a large number of personnel on the streets leading to the Swasthya Bhavan, officials said. An ASHA volunteer, who was part of the demonstration, said, “What will only a Rs 1,000 hike mean for us when we are paid a paltry sum? We demand a minimum of Rs 15,000 per month remuneration.” Another volunteer said that a 17-member delegation is scheduled to meet the state’s health secretary and reiterate their demands.