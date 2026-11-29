ETV Bharat / state

ASHA Workers Call Off Protest Following Written Note From Karnataka Govt On Increase In Honorarium

Bengaluru: The ASHA workers on Sunday finally called off their thirteen-day-long agitation upon receiving a written note from the Karnataka government regarding a Rs 2,000 increase in their monthly honorarium. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had announced a Rs 2,000 increase in the monthly honorarium on Saturday, with the revised amount taking effect from January 1, 2027, following discussions with a delegation of protesting ASHA workers.

However, not satisfied with the announcement, the health workers decided to continue their indefinite round-the-clock protest, after initially calling off their nearly two-week strike. Following this, on Sunday, the government released an official note from the Chief Minister's Secretary to the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department regarding the enhancement of the honorarium for ASHA workers.

The note stated that on November 28, the Chief Minister held a detailed meeting with ASHA workers' representatives and discussed their demands, and during the meeting, it was decided to increase the monthly honorarium by Rs 2,000.

"The date of implementation for the enhancement was discussed separately. The Chief Minister considered their request positively and decided that the enhanced honorarium would be applicable effective January 1, 2027. Following this decision, ASHA workers' representatives thanked the Chief Minister and agreed to withdraw their protest," it said.

"In view of the above, I am directed to instruct that the necessary process for increasing the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers by Rs 2,000, effective January 1, 2027, be initiated on priority," it added. Upon receiving this official written note regarding their key demand, the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers decided to call off their agitation.

"The government has responded positively to several key demands of the ASHA workers. We had detailed discussions with the Chief Minister and Health Minister yesterday and several rounds of discussions with officials before that. Since we finally have the written note from the government fulfilling our demand, we have called off the protest," D Nagalakshmi, State Secretary of Karnataka Joint ASHA Workers' Association, told reporters.