ETV Bharat / state

'Asaram Is A Habitual Offender': Gujarat HC Dismisses Ashram's Petition, Allows Govt To Reclaim Land In Motera

Ahmedabad: In a major development in the long-standing legal dispute involving Sant Shree Asaram Ashram Trust's land, the Gujarat High Court has dismissed the trust's petition challenging an earlier order while upholding the state government's decision to reclaim over 45,000 square metre land in Motera.

Justice Sunita Agarwal observed that Asaram is a habitual offender, implying that he cannot be granted any relief, given his persistent violation of the law. Following this, the court rejected all claims put forth by the trust.

During the hearing, government pleader G H Virk argued that the ashram's land in the Motera area is vital for public interest. This land, located near the Narendra Modi Stadium, is slated to be utilised for developing sports-related infrastructure, specifically with an eye on major global sporting events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, for which the state government is currently formulating plans.