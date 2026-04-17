'Asaram Is A Habitual Offender': Gujarat HC Dismisses Ashram's Petition, Allows Govt To Reclaim Land In Motera
The Gujarat High Court's verdict gives a major boost to the state government in its preparations for Commonwealth Games 2030.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST|
Updated : April 17, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a major development in the long-standing legal dispute involving Sant Shree Asaram Ashram Trust's land, the Gujarat High Court has dismissed the trust's petition challenging an earlier order while upholding the state government's decision to reclaim over 45,000 square metre land in Motera.
Justice Sunita Agarwal observed that Asaram is a habitual offender, implying that he cannot be granted any relief, given his persistent violation of the law. Following this, the court rejected all claims put forth by the trust.
During the hearing, government pleader G H Virk argued that the ashram's land in the Motera area is vital for public interest. This land, located near the Narendra Modi Stadium, is slated to be utilised for developing sports-related infrastructure, specifically with an eye on major global sporting events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, for which the state government is currently formulating plans.
Virk further emphasised that over the years, the ashram has expanded its boundaries in violation of the law and that the government holds absolute rights over the property. Delivering its verdict in favour of the government, the court upheld all of Virk's arguments.
With this, the path is now completely cleared for the development of additional modern stadiums and sports facilities in the vicinity of the Narendra Modi Stadium. This land, spanning over 50,000 square meters, will now be reverted to the government for development of a 'Sports City.'
The ashram's founder and self-styled godman, Asaram, was jailed for two rape cases in Gandhinagar and Jodhpur in 2013 and was released on bail few months ago. Also, his son is behind bars in a rape case.
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