ETV Bharat / state

Asansol College Transforms Into Green, Eco-Friendly Education Hub With Solar Power System

Asansol: Asansol Banwarilal Bhalotia College, known as BB College, the oldest educational institution in the city, has undertaken an innovative initiative to transform into a green, eco-friendly education hub.

For this, the college authorities have launched a solar power project, which is not only catering to the power demands of the institute but also help in generating revenue by selling the surplus power. Around Rs 52 lakh was invested installing solar panels on the college's rooftop and nearly half of the funding was contributed by Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha, said BB College principal Amitabh Basu.

According to college sources, the institution needs 85 kilowatts of electricity daily for its administrative building, classrooms, and hostels.

Asansol BB College has spent Rs 52 lakh for its solar power project (ETV Bharat)

The installation of solar panels has resulted in the generation of nearly 100 kilowatts of electricity. This not only ensures significant savings on the college's own electricity costs but has also paved the way for a process to sell the surplus power to the State Electricity Department via the power grid.