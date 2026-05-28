Asansol College Transforms Into Green, Eco-Friendly Education Hub With Solar Power System
Asansol BB College's electricity demand is 85 kilowatt but its solar power project has helped to generate 100 kilowatt, reports ETV Bharat's Tarak Chatterjee.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Asansol: Asansol Banwarilal Bhalotia College, known as BB College, the oldest educational institution in the city, has undertaken an innovative initiative to transform into a green, eco-friendly education hub.
For this, the college authorities have launched a solar power project, which is not only catering to the power demands of the institute but also help in generating revenue by selling the surplus power. Around Rs 52 lakh was invested installing solar panels on the college's rooftop and nearly half of the funding was contributed by Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha, said BB College principal Amitabh Basu.
According to college sources, the institution needs 85 kilowatts of electricity daily for its administrative building, classrooms, and hostels.
The installation of solar panels has resulted in the generation of nearly 100 kilowatts of electricity. This not only ensures significant savings on the college's own electricity costs but has also paved the way for a process to sell the surplus power to the State Electricity Department via the power grid.
Asansol BB College has thus successfully transformed itself into an eco-friendly educational hub, serving as an inspiring model for other educational institutions.
"As an institution of higher learning, we consistently strive to raise awareness among our students regarding environmental issues and alternative sources of energy. It was with this objective and a desire to conserve energy that we took the initiative to launch a solar power project. Through this endeavour, we also hope to inspire other educational institutions to follow suit," Basu said.
According to college sources, the monthly electricity bill previously amounted to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh. With the installation of solar panels, the college is now saving more than half the cost. Furthermore, the college authorities are currently working to resolve certain technical complexities in order to devise a mechanism for selling the surplus electricity to the State Electricity Department, thereby generating additional revenue.
"Our honorable MP Shatrughan Sinha contributed nearly half of the total funding required for this project. Had he not stepped forward to assist us, we would not have been able to realise this project so effortlessly," Basu added.
Asansol BB College dates back to the pre-independence era. The college enjoys a distinguished reputation for academic excellence throughout the entire district of West Bardhaman. Alongside its academic curriculum, the college actively engages in various social and research-oriented activities.
Under the college administration's guidance, sericulture (silkworm rearing) initiatives in tribal areas have opened up new avenues for employment. BB College has also played a pivotal role in reviving the 'Asan' tree, a native species of Asansol that had previously faced local extinction. During the last monsoon season, Asansol BB College successfully nurtured approximately 5,000 saplings of Asan tree.
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