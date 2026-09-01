Asaduddin Owaisi Asks Expelled AIMIM Legislator Rahmat Baig To Resign From MLC Post
Many party workers provided proof indicating Baig had taken commissions from individuals after being given promises of executing development projects
Published : September 1, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mirza Rahmat Baig, the expelled leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, who has been embroiled in controversy, is set to resign as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). Baig is expected to submit his resignation letter to Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy between Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to sources, the AIMIM chief and Member of Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi, expressed severe displeasure with Baig for damaging the party's reputation.
Baig was ordered to resign immediately by the party leadership. Moreover, he was told to hand over to the party's central office at Darussalam, all party-related records, along with copies of letters written to officials of various departments from his MLC office. After receiving this notice from his party leaders, Baig reportedly agreed to resign.
Complaints from Party Workers
Several dramatic developments preceded Baig's decision to resign. Baig, who had gone on an Umrah pilgrimage with his family on August 26, was recalled by party leaders on August 27. Some leaders met him on Friday and informed him of his expulsion from the party. They conveyed Owaisi's directive to submit his resignation immediately.
Many allegations had been circulating for some time now, behind the scenes of this expulsion and resignation. This also includes his close association with a woman residing in the Golconda area. Party workers had lodged complaints with Owaisi on these issues, after which a video surfaced.
Separately, complaints reached the central leadership alleging embezzlement of funds, under the pretext of party work. The party leadership had received complaints from party supporters in Rajendranagar.
Meanwhile, many party workers provided proof indicating Baig had taken commissions from individuals after being given promises of executing development projects or securing contracts. Taking all these factors into account, party leaders urged their party president, Owaisi, to take decisive action against Baig.
In response, he directed the leadership to expel Baig from the party and ensure he resigned from the post of MLC.