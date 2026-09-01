ETV Bharat / state

Asaduddin Owaisi Asks Expelled AIMIM Legislator Rahmat Baig To Resign From MLC Post

A furious Asaduddin Owaisi has told his expelled party leader, Rahmat Baig to resign from MLC post, for tarnishing the party name ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Mirza Rahmat Baig, the expelled leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, who has been embroiled in controversy, is set to resign as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). Baig is expected to submit his resignation letter to Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to sources, the AIMIM chief and Member of Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi, expressed severe displeasure with Baig for damaging the party's reputation.

Baig was ordered to resign immediately by the party leadership. Moreover, he was told to hand over to the party's central office at Darussalam, all party-related records, along with copies of letters written to officials of various departments from his MLC office. After receiving this notice from his party leaders, Baig reportedly agreed to resign.

Complaints from Party Workers

Several dramatic developments preceded Baig's decision to resign. Baig, who had gone on an Umrah pilgrimage with his family on August 26, was recalled by party leaders on August 27. Some leaders met him on Friday and informed him of his expulsion from the party. They conveyed Owaisi's directive to submit his resignation immediately.