As Railways Hiked Train Fares, Commuters Ask For Better Facilities

New Delhi: Train journeys became costlier from December 26 as the Indian Railways increased revised passenger train fares following a notification issued by the Ministry of Railways. The revised fares came into effect from midnight on December 25 and apply only to tickets booked on or after December 26.

According to railway officials, fares have not gone up for Second Class Ordinary trips up to 215 km. This means people who travel short distances every day do not have to pay more. In addition, suburban train services and season tickets, including both suburban and non-suburban routes, have been completely excluded from the fare revision.

ETV Bharat spoke to commuters at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi on the effect of the revision of fares. "If the government has increased fares, then they should also improve the facilities inside the trains, said one passenger.