As Railways Hiked Train Fares, Commuters Ask For Better Facilities
ETV Bharat spoke to commuters at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on the effect of the revision of fares.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 2:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Train journeys became costlier from December 26 as the Indian Railways increased revised passenger train fares following a notification issued by the Ministry of Railways. The revised fares came into effect from midnight on December 25 and apply only to tickets booked on or after December 26.
According to railway officials, fares have not gone up for Second Class Ordinary trips up to 215 km. This means people who travel short distances every day do not have to pay more. In addition, suburban train services and season tickets, including both suburban and non-suburban routes, have been completely excluded from the fare revision.
ETV Bharat spoke to commuters at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi on the effect of the revision of fares. "If the government has increased fares, then they should also improve the facilities inside the trains, said one passenger.
“Passengers face difficulties due to the lack of proper facilities inside the trains. There is a lack of cleanliness in the trains, and the toilets are still very dirty. Therefore, if the fare is being increased during our journey, the government should also improve the facilities," said another.
Protesting the rise in prices, another daily commuter said the move by the railways will affect the daily lives of those belonging to the lower and middle classes. “Most people who travel by train belong to the lower and middle classes. If the government is increasing fares, it will affect our daily lives. Inflation is already high in the country, and if train fares are increased, we will have to bear the double burden of inflation,” he added, requesting authorities to revise the decision.
According to a statement issued by Indian Railways, the increased fare has been uniformly applied to major trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Antyodaya, Gatimaan, Yuva Express, and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail. However, Indian Railways has not made any changes to the reservation charges, superfast surcharge, or GST.
Also read: