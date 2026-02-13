ETV Bharat / state

As Public Transport Falters, Private Cars Take Over In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has seen a sharp rise in vehicles over the past eight years, but its public transport sector is struggling amid the decrease in its bus fleet and little help from the government.

According to the data from the economic survey of the government, the region has a total of 2,736,197 registered fleets, both public and private, up to March 2025. Vehicle registrations have surged significantly, rising from 14.88 lakh in 2017 to nearly double that number, reaching 28.88 lakh by December 2025.

Similarly, in 2024–25, at least 1,69,012 new vehicles were registered, compared to 1,47,448 in 2023–24. The government claims the increase in the registration reflects steady growth in mobility and transport access across the union territory.

Despite this rising vehicle registration, passengers say they struggle daily to find public transport as the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) operates a functional fleet of just 200 buses across the UT, which is significantly less for the 1.25 crore population recorded in the 2011 census and which will have increased over the last decade.

Officials of the JKRTC said that the union territory needs a daily bus fleet of 800 to ferry passengers, but it is short of 600 buses at present. “We run a fleet of 200 buses across districts in the morning and evening hours, and during the day we are not able to provide service to passengers,” an RTC official told ETV Bharat, requesting anonymity.

Lack of public transport has put reliance on personal and private cars and compelled people to purchase their own cars from banks.

Nazir Ahmad, a government official who travels daily to Srinagar city for his office, said that the absence of public transport has compelled passengers like him to purchase a car.

“Employees and other workers like me are compelled to use our own cars to reach workplaces. This makes our daily travel expensive and a source of pollution, also. A better and more robust public transport availability can help decrease vehicle congestion on roads,” he said.

Passengers said that the gap in public transport is filled by cabs, three-wheelers, and autos, but they disappear from roads before the sun sets. This compulsion was pointed out by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MH&FW) in its National Family Health Survey of 2019-2021. It said that 24 per cent of the population of 1.25 crore owned a car. In that survey, Jammu and Kashmir was placed at the third spot, following Goa and Kerala.