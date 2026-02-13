As Public Transport Falters, Private Cars Take Over In Jammu Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir faces a public transport crisis as public bus services decline sharply, forcing residents to rely increasingly on private cars for daily commuting.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has seen a sharp rise in vehicles over the past eight years, but its public transport sector is struggling amid the decrease in its bus fleet and little help from the government.
According to the data from the economic survey of the government, the region has a total of 2,736,197 registered fleets, both public and private, up to March 2025. Vehicle registrations have surged significantly, rising from 14.88 lakh in 2017 to nearly double that number, reaching 28.88 lakh by December 2025.
Similarly, in 2024–25, at least 1,69,012 new vehicles were registered, compared to 1,47,448 in 2023–24. The government claims the increase in the registration reflects steady growth in mobility and transport access across the union territory.
Despite this rising vehicle registration, passengers say they struggle daily to find public transport as the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) operates a functional fleet of just 200 buses across the UT, which is significantly less for the 1.25 crore population recorded in the 2011 census and which will have increased over the last decade.
Officials of the JKRTC said that the union territory needs a daily bus fleet of 800 to ferry passengers, but it is short of 600 buses at present. “We run a fleet of 200 buses across districts in the morning and evening hours, and during the day we are not able to provide service to passengers,” an RTC official told ETV Bharat, requesting anonymity.
Lack of public transport has put reliance on personal and private cars and compelled people to purchase their own cars from banks.
Nazir Ahmad, a government official who travels daily to Srinagar city for his office, said that the absence of public transport has compelled passengers like him to purchase a car.
“Employees and other workers like me are compelled to use our own cars to reach workplaces. This makes our daily travel expensive and a source of pollution, also. A better and more robust public transport availability can help decrease vehicle congestion on roads,” he said.
Passengers said that the gap in public transport is filled by cabs, three-wheelers, and autos, but they disappear from roads before the sun sets. This compulsion was pointed out by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MH&FW) in its National Family Health Survey of 2019-2021. It said that 24 per cent of the population of 1.25 crore owned a car. In that survey, Jammu and Kashmir was placed at the third spot, following Goa and Kerala.
The gap in JKRTC transport is filled by the private transporters who, according to private transporters' union leader Shabir Matt, operate around 8000 minibuses in Srinagar and Jammu cities and other towns and 2000 big buses between districts. In addition, 40,000 cabs are running within districts and between Srinagar and Jammu.
This smaller passenger fleet also exists at a time when the government itself admits that the road length is increasing, as the total road length in the UT is approximately 42,121 kilometres as of December 2025.
In the budget speech, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that JKRTC continues to provide uninterrupted transport of passengers and food grains and horticulture products, reinforcing its role as a reliable and resilient public transport and logistics provider. “We need to strengthen inter-district transportation, particularly in rural and underserved areas, to provide reliable, comfortable, and affordable services,” he said.
The CM said that the government-run transport corporation’s revival will be a key focus in 2026-27, yet his government allocated Rs 21 crore under capital expenditure for this vital corporation for the 2026-27 financial year. “Out of this allocation, Rs 5 crore goes into the salary of the employees and other expenditures. So, how can the corporation revive with this budget?” the official said.
From a loss-making corporation, the JKRTC was revamped in 2020 by adding a fleet of 100 new diesel-run buses for districts and 40 e-buses to provide regular and affordable public transport to the people. But since then, no practical measures have been taken by the government to add more buses to its fleet for revenue generation and to increase public service.
In 2020, the Lieutenant Governor (LG)-led administration introduced 200 smart city buses in Jammu and Srinagar cities, and the chief minister, in his budget speech, said that 200 electric buses are planned to be inducted, with an estimated investment of Rs 350 crore, replacing ageing diesel fleets with modern, zero-emission vehicles.
Private transporters and JKRTC officials said that the introduction of the smart city buses, with the announcement of free rides for women, has turned their buses into loss-making machines. “The government must have infused funding into JKRTC to strengthen its fleet rather than supporting a private entity in purchasing smart city buses,” the official said.
Referring to the October and December 2024 decisions in which the government spent Rs 14.85 crore for the purchase of 90 Mahindra Scorpio vehicles for the 90 MLAs and Rs 3.04 crore for purchasing eight new vehicles (Toyota Fortuner) for the chief minister, Junaid Ahmad, a student, said that the government’s priority must have been strengthening public transport.