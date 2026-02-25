As Only One Village Keeps Ranapa Alive, Ganjam’s Centuries-Old Stilt Dance Faces Uncertain Future
With barely three active troupes remaining, artistes in Odisha warn that without a government-backed Ranapa training institute in Ganjam, the 300-year-old stilt dance risks extinction.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
By Samir Kumar Acharya
Berhampur: Once a vibrant symbol of Odisha’s rich folk tradition, the centuries-old Ranapa dance of Ganjam today gasps for survival largely in a single village with a handful of troupes practicing it. Cultural experts warn that unless structured training facilities and sustained government support are provided, this unique stilt dance tradition could gradually fade into oblivion.
Ganjam district has long been regarded as a cradle of folk art in Odisha with historians citing nearly 62 to 64 forms of folk art and dances that once flourished here. Today, nearly half are either extinct or struggling for survival. And Ranapa, a visually appealing dance performed standing with the help of tall bamboo stilts, is among the traditions now fighting against time.
Ranapa dancers perform the acrobatic dance balancing on two bamboo poles. They move rhythmically to the beats of dhol, mahuri, jhanja and other traditional instruments with strong physical control and endurance as remaining elevated on stilts for extended durations tests is challenging. The dance form captivates audiences at festivals, processions and cultural events across India and abroad.
According to local gurus, mastering Ranapa requires at least a year of rigorous practice so that balance and coordination can be achieved.
The late Padma Shri Bhagaban Sahu, regarded as the foremost guru of Ranapa, played a major role in transforming, institutionalizing and popularising the art form. Born in Badakusasthali village of Ganjam, he established a training institution in 1954 that helped organise multiple Ranapa variations such as Jodi Ranapa, Ekka Ranapa and Dal Gata Ranapa.
But Ranapa got a lot of attention when it participated in the Republic Day Parade at Janpath in the late 1950s. From then on, it has been a regular at events on national platforms.
However, today, only three active Ranapa troupes are functional in Ganjam district. Villages such as Narendrapur and Badakusasthali continue to nurture the tradition, largely through personal commitment rather than institutional backing.
Rajendra Kumar Patra, a disciple of Bhagaban Sahu and a guru based in Narendrapur, says the dance reached the pinnacle because of his guru. “Ranapa directly reminds people of Bhagaban Sahu of Badakusasthali,” he said, adding that nearly 100 artistes have trained under various gurus over the decades.
Ranapa depicts devotional themes linked to Lord Krishna. As per folklore, the stilts originated when Mother Yashoda gave young Krishna bamboo sticks to protect his feet from forest thorns. This episode symbolically echoes in the stilt performance tradition.
Deepak Kumar Patra, another practitioner, described Ranapa as a physically demanding dance form, noting that despite limited visibility today, the dance has earned acclaim at multiple state and national platforms.
Folk art researcher and columnist Bighneshwar Sahu points out that Ganjam once held an extraordinary concentration of folk forms unmatched even globally. However, about 30 of these forms are now endangered.
Artistes and scholars have repeatedly urged the state government to establish a dedicated Ranapa training institute in its place of origin or nearby areas. While individual artistes receive some support, there is no structured institutional framework for systematic training, documentation, or long-term preservation.
Though many folk forms in Odisha have received organized promotion, Ranapa, despite its distinct rural roots and performance complexity, has not got any support. As a result, it lacks financial backing and centralised training infrastructure, even today. Even younger generations are not showing interest in learning the art as they see a bleak future.
Cultural activists argue that creating a comprehensive folk art centre in Ganjam, with categorised training modules and consultation with master artistes, could ensure the survival of the 200–300-year-old tradition for future generations. "Unless immediate attention is paid to make things right, we are afraid this years-long tradition will vanish soon," they warned.
For now, Ranapa survives only because a few devoted troupes continue to practice and perform. Whether it continues as a living tradition or becomes a footnote in cultural history depends solely on how fast the government intervenes to preserve the folk form.
