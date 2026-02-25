ETV Bharat / state

As Only One Village Keeps Ranapa Alive, Ganjam’s Centuries-Old Stilt Dance Faces Uncertain Future

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: Once a vibrant symbol of Odisha’s rich folk tradition, the centuries-old Ranapa dance of Ganjam today gasps for survival largely in a single village with a handful of troupes practicing it. Cultural experts warn that unless structured training facilities and sustained government support are provided, this unique stilt dance tradition could gradually fade into oblivion.

Ganjam district has long been regarded as a cradle of folk art in Odisha with historians citing nearly 62 to 64 forms of folk art and dances that once flourished here. Today, nearly half are either extinct or struggling for survival. And Ranapa, a visually appealing dance performed standing with the help of tall bamboo stilts, is among the traditions now fighting against time.

Ranapa dancers perform the acrobatic dance balancing on two bamboo poles. They move rhythmically to the beats of dhol, mahuri, jhanja and other traditional instruments with strong physical control and endurance as remaining elevated on stilts for extended durations tests is challenging. The dance form captivates audiences at festivals, processions and cultural events across India and abroad.

According to local gurus, mastering Ranapa requires at least a year of rigorous practice so that balance and coordination can be achieved.

The late Padma Shri Bhagaban Sahu, regarded as the foremost guru of Ranapa, played a major role in transforming, institutionalizing and popularising the art form. Born in Badakusasthali village of Ganjam, he established a training institution in 1954 that helped organise multiple Ranapa variations such as Jodi Ranapa, Ekka Ranapa and Dal Gata Ranapa.