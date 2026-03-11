ETV Bharat / state

As Naxalism Recedes, Villagers Of Abujhmarh's Jharawahi Revive Traditional Ghotul

Village elders recount that when the village was formed years ago, a magnificent Ghotul existed here, which was famous in the surrounding areas for its rich tradition. At that time, the dancing and singing skills of the youth here were widely celebrated.

For the tribal community, the Ghotul is not just a building but is considered the centre of their culture, tradition, and community life. Using materials from the forest and wood from fallen trees, the villagers are constructing Ghotuls to preserve their traditional culture.

An inspiring example has emerged from the Naxal-affected Jharawahi, about 40 kilometres from the Narayanpur district headquarters, where villagers are constructing a traditional Ghotul through cooperation and voluntary labour, without any assistance from the government.

Narayanpur: As the dominance of Naxalism recedes from the Abujhmarh region of Chhattisgarh's Bastar, villagers are striving to revive their cultural identity and traditions.

Villagers said in the 1990s, when Naxalism began to take root in the Abujhmarh region, the village youths gradually became inclined towards Maoist ideology. As a result, the activities of the Ghotul, a traditional tribal cultural centre, gradually declined, and the tradition was almost on the verge of extinction.

While some events were held, they reflected less tribal culture and more the influence of Maoist ideology. "Over time, the situation changed so much that the Ghotul, once the centre of the village's social and cultural life, has almost come to a standstill," said a villager.

However, with the gradual weakening of Naxalite influence in the last few years, social and cultural activities have begun to revive in Abujhmarh. Taking this change forward, the villagers of Jharawahi began rebuilding their traditional Ghotul, with the hope for help from the district administration and collector. "If we get financial assistance from the administration, we can strengthen the Ghotul's roof with cement or tin sheets instead of straw, ensuring durability," said a villager.

Children see the reconstruction of Ghotul in Jharawahi village. (ETV Bharat)

The role of the Ghotul is considered extremely important in the tribal society of Abujhmarh. It serves not only as a community hall but as a living school of tribal culture. Because the history of tribal society was not preserved in written form for a long time, the Ghotul has been the place where elders share their traditions, customs, cultural knowledge, and experiences with the youth, passing them down from one generation to the next.

The Ghotul is not only a venue for cultural activities but also a hub of the village's social life. Here, young people develop their skills through dance, song, and entertainment. They are also taught about social and family responsibilities. In many villages, the Ghotul functions as the judicial system, where minor disputes are resolved. The Ghotul also plays an important role in planning social events such as festivals, marriages, births, and deaths. It is here that the villagers make collective decisions, which are then communicated to the entire village.