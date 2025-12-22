ETV Bharat / state

As Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Local Body Elections, Chavan Credits BJP's 'Development Vision'

Thane: As the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP on Sunday swept the elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said the saffron party's grassroots outreach across the state and "development-oriented vision" helped it emerge victorious.

The alliance won 207 posts of presidents in the local bodies while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was restricted to a collective tally of 44. The BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine.

Addressing a party meeting in Kalyan town of Thane district on Sunday night, Chavan said, "Once the elections were announced, BJP workers went door to door, informing citizens about the welfare schemes of the Central and state governments. They earned people's trust, and this dedication has resulted in a decisive victory."

People endorsed the development-oriented vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which made this victory possible, he said.