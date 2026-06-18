ETV Bharat / state

As Left Attempts Resurgence, A Lonely Mamata Back To Her Old Street Fighter Self, Fights Against Suvendu's Eviction Drive

Kolkata: Since the change of guard in West Bengal, the state secretariat, Nabanna, has adopted a stern stance on recovering government property. Under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s directive, the police and administration have launched a massive state-wide drive to clear encroachments—ranging from railway land to various state-owned areas that had been illegally occupied.

However, Trinamool supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now taken to the streets to protest against this "bulldozer campaign," which was carried out without any prior planning or arrangements for alternative rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, a human chain and protest march were organised under her leadership at the Dharmatala area of Kolkata. Wearing a placard around her neck, the Trinamool leader raised her voice to demand the protection of the livelihoods of impoverished hawkers. Party sources revealed that Trinamool Congress workers and supporters began gathering in the Dharmatala area as the afternoon progressed. Mamata Banerjee then arrived at the scene and personally took charge of the movement. Leaders from her inner circle, such as Kunal Ghosh and Dola Sen, were seen marching alongside her.

Speaking from the protest stage, the Trinamool leadership vehemently criticised the current state government's actions, stating, "Demolishing the shops of thousands of poor people without providing any alternative source of income or rehabilitation is utterly inhuman and illegal. The current government is using brute force to snatch the poor people’s means of survival—an act that will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

However, this vigorous protest has also brought a different political dynamic to the fore. Many of the heavyweight and influential figures who—during the Trinamool Congress's heyday or at the party leader's single call—were always seen at the forefront of political and social movements were notably absent on the streets of Dharmatala on Wednesday.