As Left Attempts Resurgence, A Lonely Mamata Back To Her Old Street Fighter Self, Fights Against Suvendu's Eviction Drive
Wearing a placard around her neck, Mamata raised her voice to demand protection of the livelihoods of impoverished hawkers, write Surajit Dutta and Shamsher Ali
Published : June 18, 2026 at 4:07 AM IST
Kolkata: Since the change of guard in West Bengal, the state secretariat, Nabanna, has adopted a stern stance on recovering government property. Under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s directive, the police and administration have launched a massive state-wide drive to clear encroachments—ranging from railway land to various state-owned areas that had been illegally occupied.
However, Trinamool supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now taken to the streets to protest against this "bulldozer campaign," which was carried out without any prior planning or arrangements for alternative rehabilitation.
On Wednesday, a human chain and protest march were organised under her leadership at the Dharmatala area of Kolkata. Wearing a placard around her neck, the Trinamool leader raised her voice to demand the protection of the livelihoods of impoverished hawkers. Party sources revealed that Trinamool Congress workers and supporters began gathering in the Dharmatala area as the afternoon progressed. Mamata Banerjee then arrived at the scene and personally took charge of the movement. Leaders from her inner circle, such as Kunal Ghosh and Dola Sen, were seen marching alongside her.
Speaking from the protest stage, the Trinamool leadership vehemently criticised the current state government's actions, stating, "Demolishing the shops of thousands of poor people without providing any alternative source of income or rehabilitation is utterly inhuman and illegal. The current government is using brute force to snatch the poor people’s means of survival—an act that will not be tolerated under any circumstances."
However, this vigorous protest has also brought a different political dynamic to the fore. Many of the heavyweight and influential figures who—during the Trinamool Congress's heyday or at the party leader's single call—were always seen at the forefront of political and social movements were notably absent on the streets of Dharmatala on Wednesday.
The conspicuous absence of many veteran leaders—who were once the leaders' constant companions and would act as a shield during any party events, shouldering all responsibilities—has naturally drawn the attention of political circles. Observers believe that following the change of power in the state, this movement is essentially seen as a stern litmus test or a trial of strength for the remaining faction of 'Kalighat Trinamool' to ensure its survival.
Political analysts surmise that the fear of a Leftist resurgence lies behind this hasty move to take to the streets. Leftist activists and supporters have already begun mounting strong resistance against the eviction of hawkers in crucial areas like Jadavpur and College Street. The top Trinamool leadership is well aware that the Left camp is finding a new lease of life on the streets centred around this eviction issue. According to experts, the former Chief Minister is compelled to rush to the streets with only a handful of loyalists, such as Kunal Ghosh and Dola Sen.
It is worth noting that over the past few weeks, the current administration has been taking strict measures to remove illegal encroachments from government land and the premises of several key railway stations across the state—ranging from Sealdah and Jadavpur in Kolkata to Howrah, Krishnanagar, and Bankura. Rows of shops are being razed by bulldozers. While some ordinary commuters are heaving a sigh of relief as station areas become clear and uncluttered, thousands of hawker families have been plunged into a dire crisis, losing their livelihoods and facing destitution.
Trinamool Congress now intends to leverage the resentment and helplessness of the poor—stemming from this eviction drive—as its primary political weapon. The political fraternity across Bengal is watching with keen interest to see what new turn this movement takes as it is spearheaded by the former Chief Minister herself despite the absence of many familiar frontline party stalwarts.