As Jammu Kashmir Govt-Raj Bhavan Tussle Grows, Career Of Civil Services Aspirants At Stake
The Omar Abdullah government claims the age relaxation for aspirants was awaiting approval of the Raj Bhavan, which said. the file was returned for clarity.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Just weeks after Omar Abdullah assumed the charge of Jammu and Kashmir last year, the upper age for Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) was relaxed to 37 years. But a year later, the age relaxation announcement ahead of the civil service prelims scheduled on Sunday (December 7) is caught between two key offices, putting the career of hundreds of aspirants at stake.
Aspirants who staged the hunger strike in the Union Territory for the last two days are demanding an increase in the existing upper age limit from 32 to 37. The upper age limit for reserved category candidates was set at 37 years while for persons with physical disability, it was 38 years last year after the notification which the ruling National Conference (NC) hailed as fulfillment of its poll promise.
The age relaxation is necessitated as Jammu and Kashmir is among a few places in the country that have capped the upper age for civil service exams at 32 against the national average of 38. Riya Sharma is among the aspirants who has been meeting officials since the nodal agency Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) invited applications for examination in August.
The qualification of the civil service examination (Prelims followed by mains) will shape their career in administration. Thousands of students are appearing in the exams as the government sector is the biggest employer (4.5 lakh) in Jammu and Kashmir where unemployment rate stands at 17.4 percent (June 2025) sharply up against the national average of 10.2%.
But Sharma, who has crossed the eligible age, joined the hunger strike on December 5 after the assurances from the government faded.
"We are demanding deferment of exams as it can allow hundreds to be eligible for this exam. We met JKPSC officials and minister, MLAs in the last two months and they gave positive assurances to us. But after nothing came out, we were forced to sit on strike," she told ETV Bharat.
An open merit aspirant, Sharma described the delay in issuing age relaxation saying the deferment of exam has brought her mental instability.
"Now, we feel some hope after the Chief Minister issued a brief statement," she added.
Concerned by the chaos spurred by ongoing major flight cancellations in the country and looming 'uncertainty by Lok Bhavan's(previously Raj Bhavan) delay in approving the age relaxation', Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged JKPSC to take note of the unprecedented stress on aspirants. "....and consider postponing the exam in the interest of fairness and equal opportunity for all," tweeted the office of the J&K CM.
Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the travel chaos caused by the ongoing airline issues, compounded by the uncertainty resulting from Lok Bhavan’s delay in approving age relaxation, a provision granted multiple times in the past. He urged JKPSC to take note of the…— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) December 6, 2025
On December 2, Chief Minister's office claimed that the file for the age relaxation was sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his approval. The elected government decision needs to be vetted by the Raj Bhawan as per the rules in the Union Territory.
An official privy to the issue said the LG office returned the file seeking clarification from JKPSC on the postponement of exams.
"They are inconsiderate and have made it an ego issue after the Chief Minister forwarded the proposal on age relaxation to Raj Bhawan," advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani told ETV Bharat. "They are putting the career of students at stake by denying them age relaxation or postponement. We relaxed last year. But now, they are unnecessarily raising the query this time to deny it."
According to Wani, the Chief Minister has sought deferment of the examination now in the face of fight disruptions as tickets are beyond reach of students outside the region. "Sky won't fall by deferring the exams by a week. This can also resolve the issue of age relaxation," said Wani, expressing hope that some decision might come by day's end.
On the other hand, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s office claimed the social media posts on the exam ‘misleading’ and said the office had received the file on age relaxation only on December 2.
“The file was returned the same day with a query whether it is logistically possible to conduct the exam on 7th Dec, by incorporating modifications in eligibility criteria at such a belated stage,” it said.
Social media posts with regard to JKPSC exam are misleading. Lok Bhavan had received the file on 2nd Dec, 2025 which was categorically related to Age Relaxation only.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 6, 2025
But it said despite the lapse of four days, Lok Bhavan did not receive any response.
“I fully sympathize with young aspirants,” added the LG Office.
With the exams just 24 hours away, student Kifayat Ahmad fears that denying them concessions can jeopardize their career. He has been preparing for the examination for a year and this is the last chance for him as he touches 32 next year.
"We are caught in a vicious cycle. At least they should postpone exams and end our mental agony," Ahmad added.
The issue has mounted pressure on the Omar Abdullah government as it 'exposes' its helplessness to deliver on their promises.
"There is an ego clash between two offices (Raj Bhawan and the elected government) and it has affected students. Raj Bhawan wants to expose the government and they are retorting back. This race to fight each other is affecting youth," said Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) national convenor Nasir Khuehami.
"Previously, the Lieutenant Governor led administration offered similar age relaxation. But now students are being made scapegoats. This has potential to erode trust of youth from the electoral process. If the elected government is unable to make small decisions like deferring examinations or age relaxation, how can they restore trust and dignity of people," Khuehami added.
Peoples Democratic Party legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para said that the denial of age relaxation 'risks' deepening the sense of exclusion at a time when restoring public faith in institutions is vital.
"A timely and positive decision would not only resolve an administrative matter but also carry great symbolic weight for our youth," he wrote in a letter to LG on December 5 seeking age relaxation.
"A favourable approval before the examination would reflect compassion, fairness and sensitivity towards young aspirants who have endured many setbacks. It would affirm that their voices matter and that the system they want to serve, truly stands with them," Para added.
Beyond it, the issue has charged opposition against the government. This comes as the cabinet cleared a proposal to raise the open merit to 50 percent from the existing 30 percent. But the proposal awaits Raj Bhawan nod, leaving the government with little to celebrate.
The Bharatiya Janata Party too supports age relaxation demand of aspirants as its Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma raised it during his meeting with LG Sinha recently.
Urging the LG to 'sympathetically' consider granting age relaxation, he presented collective concerns of youth after aspirants and delegations approached him for seeking intervention on the issue of upper-age relaxation in various recruitment processes.
Sharma told Sinha that many aspirants had also mailed him their concerns, highlighting the difficulties they face due to age restrictions and repeated delays in recruitment cycles.
Peoples Conference Chairman and legislator from Handwara Sajad Lone urged the CM to personally intervene and issue a clear authoritative statement from the Chief Minister’s Office to end all confusion. “For once, the CM should come out and clear the ambiguities,” he said.
Drawing a comparison, Lone said that the average upper age limit for All India Open Merit candidates is 38 years but in Jammu and Kashmir it remains capped at 32 years. “I fail to understand that if almost every single rule has been applied in J&K post-2019, why has this rule been kept outside its ambit,” he said. “My vote is for age relaxation."
Read More: