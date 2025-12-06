ETV Bharat / state

As Jammu Kashmir Govt-Raj Bhavan Tussle Grows, Career Of Civil Services Aspirants At Stake

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah(L) felicitates a gold medalist as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha looks on during the 19th Convocation of the University of Jammu ( IANS )

Srinagar: Just weeks after Omar Abdullah assumed the charge of Jammu and Kashmir last year, the upper age for Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) was relaxed to 37 years. But a year later, the age relaxation announcement ahead of the civil service prelims scheduled on Sunday (December 7) is caught between two key offices, putting the career of hundreds of aspirants at stake.

Aspirants who staged the hunger strike in the Union Territory for the last two days are demanding an increase in the existing upper age limit from 32 to 37. The upper age limit for reserved category candidates was set at 37 years while for persons with physical disability, it was 38 years last year after the notification which the ruling National Conference (NC) hailed as fulfillment of its poll promise.

The age relaxation is necessitated as Jammu and Kashmir is among a few places in the country that have capped the upper age for civil service exams at 32 against the national average of 38. Riya Sharma is among the aspirants who has been meeting officials since the nodal agency Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) invited applications for examination in August.

The qualification of the civil service examination (Prelims followed by mains) will shape their career in administration. Thousands of students are appearing in the exams as the government sector is the biggest employer (4.5 lakh) in Jammu and Kashmir where unemployment rate stands at 17.4 percent (June 2025) sharply up against the national average of 10.2%.

But Sharma, who has crossed the eligible age, joined the hunger strike on December 5 after the assurances from the government faded.

"We are demanding deferment of exams as it can allow hundreds to be eligible for this exam. We met JKPSC officials and minister, MLAs in the last two months and they gave positive assurances to us. But after nothing came out, we were forced to sit on strike," she told ETV Bharat.

An open merit aspirant, Sharma described the delay in issuing age relaxation saying the deferment of exam has brought her mental instability.

"Now, we feel some hope after the Chief Minister issued a brief statement," she added.

Concerned by the chaos spurred by ongoing major flight cancellations in the country and looming 'uncertainty by Lok Bhavan's(previously Raj Bhavan) delay in approving the age relaxation', Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged JKPSC to take note of the unprecedented stress on aspirants. "....and consider postponing the exam in the interest of fairness and equal opportunity for all," tweeted the office of the J&K CM.

On December 2, Chief Minister's office claimed that the file for the age relaxation was sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his approval. The elected government decision needs to be vetted by the Raj Bhawan as per the rules in the Union Territory.

An official privy to the issue said the LG office returned the file seeking clarification from JKPSC on the postponement of exams.

"They are inconsiderate and have made it an ego issue after the Chief Minister forwarded the proposal on age relaxation to Raj Bhawan," advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani told ETV Bharat. "They are putting the career of students at stake by denying them age relaxation or postponement. We relaxed last year. But now, they are unnecessarily raising the query this time to deny it."

According to Wani, the Chief Minister has sought deferment of the examination now in the face of fight disruptions as tickets are beyond reach of students outside the region. "Sky won't fall by deferring the exams by a week. This can also resolve the issue of age relaxation," said Wani, expressing hope that some decision might come by day's end.

On the other hand, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s office claimed the social media posts on the exam ‘misleading’ and said the office had received the file on age relaxation only on December 2.