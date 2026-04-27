ETV Bharat / state

As Ice-Cream Demand Surges In Summer, TN Asks Officials To Ensure Food Safety Regulations

Chennai: In the wake of rising demand for ice-cream amid the summer heat, and manufacturers ramping up production levels, the Food Safety Department of Tamil Nadu has directed officials to monitor whether ice-cream manufacturers are strictly adhering to food safety regulations. The Department has also directed them to conduct periodic inspections in this regard.

According to sources, the scorching heat is taking a toll on the public throughout Tamil Nadu. Districts like Salem, Vellore, Karur, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and Tiruchirappalli are recording daily temperatures exceeding 37°C. The maximum temperatures in some places are expected to rise by 2-3°C above the normal level, till April 30.

However, the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has stated that maximum temperatures in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to remain close to normal levels.