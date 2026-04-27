As Ice-Cream Demand Surges In Summer, TN Asks Officials To Ensure Food Safety Regulations
Are artificial sweeteners added to ice-cream and phosphoric acid to soft drinks? TN officials ordered to conduct inspection.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Chennai: In the wake of rising demand for ice-cream amid the summer heat, and manufacturers ramping up production levels, the Food Safety Department of Tamil Nadu has directed officials to monitor whether ice-cream manufacturers are strictly adhering to food safety regulations. The Department has also directed them to conduct periodic inspections in this regard.
According to sources, the scorching heat is taking a toll on the public throughout Tamil Nadu. Districts like Salem, Vellore, Karur, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and Tiruchirappalli are recording daily temperatures exceeding 37°C. The maximum temperatures in some places are expected to rise by 2-3°C above the normal level, till April 30.
However, the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has stated that maximum temperatures in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to remain close to normal levels.
Against this backdrop and compounded by the summer holidays declared for schools across the state — the sale of ice-cream has surged throughout Tamil Nadu. Ice-cream manufacturers have also ramped up their production levels. Hence the food safety department has issued orders to officials to closely monitor the production processes of ice-cream manufacturers and look for any possible violations.
The violations may include manufacturing ice-cream without the requisite licenses, substituting natural sugar with artificial sweeteners and food colorants solely for flavour enhancement, adding adulterants such as phosphoric acid to soft drinks and utilizing contaminated water in the production of both ice cream and soft drinks. The officials have been directed to conduct continuous inspections at ice-cream and soft drink manufacturing units.
The respective District Food Safety Department officials have been instructed to conduct inspections and take appropriate action if any complaints are received.
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