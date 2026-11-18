ETV Bharat / state

As Harvesting Season Ends, 6,516 Stubble Burning Cases Reported In Punjab; Over 2000 FIRs Registered

Chandigarh: As the paddy harvesting season in Punjab reached its final stage, 6,516 cases of stubble burning have been registered in the state, according to official data.

According to the data of the Punjab Pollution Control Board till November 17, out of the 32.87 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation in the state, 99.10 percent has been harvested. The administration has taken strict action, and 2,001 FIRs have been registered in these cases.

Also, the authorities have collected more than Rs 1.15 crore imposed as environmental compensation from those who violated the rules. Under the monitoring campaign, officials inspected 6,095 fields based on reports of stubble burning.

Out of these, crop residue burning was also reported at 2,621 places. Apart from this, 297 fields were identified with shortcomings related to stubble management. After inspection of the fields, the administration has imposed environmental compensation in 2,294 cases, with a total fine amounting to Rs 1,15,55,000, the report said.

The report further showed that 2,001 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with stubble-burning incidents across Punjab. In another enforcement measure, 'red entries' have been recorded in the revenue records in 2,096 cases, reflecting action taken against those found violating the norms.

Furthermore, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against concerned officials in 35 cases under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act. However, the report does not mention any cases in which charge sheets have been issued to the officials concerned or any official has been placed under suspension so far.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued 1,615 warning notices to nodal and supervisory officers across the state as part of the ongoing monitoring exercise and efforts to check incidents of crop residue burning.