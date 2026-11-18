As Harvesting Season Ends, 6,516 Stubble Burning Cases Reported In Punjab; Over 2000 FIRs Registered
The authorities have collected more than Rs 1.15 crore imposed as environmental compensation from those who violated the rule
Published : November 18, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Chandigarh: As the paddy harvesting season in Punjab reached its final stage, 6,516 cases of stubble burning have been registered in the state, according to official data.
According to the data of the Punjab Pollution Control Board till November 17, out of the 32.87 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation in the state, 99.10 percent has been harvested. The administration has taken strict action, and 2,001 FIRs have been registered in these cases.
Also, the authorities have collected more than Rs 1.15 crore imposed as environmental compensation from those who violated the rules. Under the monitoring campaign, officials inspected 6,095 fields based on reports of stubble burning.
Out of these, crop residue burning was also reported at 2,621 places. Apart from this, 297 fields were identified with shortcomings related to stubble management. After inspection of the fields, the administration has imposed environmental compensation in 2,294 cases, with a total fine amounting to Rs 1,15,55,000, the report said.
The report further showed that 2,001 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with stubble-burning incidents across Punjab. In another enforcement measure, 'red entries' have been recorded in the revenue records in 2,096 cases, reflecting action taken against those found violating the norms.
Furthermore, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against concerned officials in 35 cases under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act. However, the report does not mention any cases in which charge sheets have been issued to the officials concerned or any official has been placed under suspension so far.
Meanwhile, authorities have issued 1,615 warning notices to nodal and supervisory officers across the state as part of the ongoing monitoring exercise and efforts to check incidents of crop residue burning.
In Patiala district, where paddy harvesting has been completed on 99 per cent of the total 2.314 lakh hectares of cultivated land, as many as 417 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded so far.
According to the PPCB data, officials inspected 373 fields in the district in connection with the reported incidents. Of these, crop residue burning was confirmed at 237 locations, following which action was initiated against the violators.
In Patiala, environmental compensation has been imposed in 178 cases, with fines amounting to Rs 8.95 lakh. The authorities have recovered Rs 3.15 lakh from the total compensation imposed in the district so far.
The district has also registered 225 FIRs in connection with stubble-burning incidents, while 'red entries' have been made in the revenue records in 152 cases. In addition, 390 warning notices have been issued to nodal and supervisory officers in Patiala as part of the administrative action to monitor and prevent further violations.
The latest figures indicate that enforcement measures are continuing across Punjab even as the paddy harvesting process has reached its final stage, with the PPCB and district administrations maintaining surveillance over fields to check the practice of stubble burning.
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