As Another Water Contamination Scare Hits Indore, Officials Say Situation Normal, None Hospitalised
Yesterday, several people reported experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach problems and claimed that the drinking water was contaminated in Mahavir Nagar.
By PTI
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Indore: A day after several people claimed illness due to contaminated drinking water in Indore's Mahavir Nagar, the health department on Wednesday said no patient from the area with vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms has been hospitalised and termed the situation as "normal".
The health department sent a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to Mahavir Nagar soon after receiving reports about symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea in some people on Tuesday. It has now claimed no patient suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea was admitted to any government or private hospital in Mahavir Nagar.
The scare comes nearly six months after several people died due to contaminated drinking water supply in the Bhagirathpura area of the country's cleanest city.
An official release issued by the Public Relations Department quoted Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani as saying, "Upon receiving information about symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea in some people in Mahavir Nagar on Tuesday, the health department sent a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to the spot. The RRT conducted a detailed inspection of the area and a health survey of approximately 85 households."
According to Hasani, during the survey, it was found that no patient suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea was admitted to any government or private hospital.
"Reports were received locally about 15 to 20 people experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea-like symptoms, and blood samples were taken. However, none of these individuals provided stool samples, which were required for testing," he stated.
The CMHO stated that the situation in Mahavir Nagar was currently "normal and under control", though the health department has distributed ORS (oral rehydration solution) packets and chlorine tablets to residents as a "precaution." On Tuesday, several people reported experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach problems and claimed drinking water contamination due to sewage leaking into a government tubewell in Mahavir Nagar.
Following this, the Indore Municipal Corporation suspended the use of the tubewell and resumed water supply through tankers. Earlier, several people died in an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea due to contaminated drinking water supply in the Bhagirathapura area during December 2025. Local residents and the Opposition Congress had put the death toll at 36.
However, during a discussion on the issue in the Assembly on February 19, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla stated that 22 people died in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated water. A judicial inquiry into the Bhagirathpura drinking water tragedy is being conducted by a one-member commission headed by former Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge Sushil Kumar Gupta.
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