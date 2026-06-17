ETV Bharat / state

As Another Water Contamination Scare Hits Indore, Officials Say Situation Normal, None Hospitalised

Indore: A day after several people claimed illness due to contaminated drinking water in Indore's Mahavir Nagar, the health department on Wednesday said no patient from the area with vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms has been hospitalised and termed the situation as "normal".

The health department sent a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to Mahavir Nagar soon after receiving reports about symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea in some people on Tuesday. It has now claimed no patient suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea was admitted to any government or private hospital in Mahavir Nagar.

The scare comes nearly six months after several people died due to contaminated drinking water supply in the Bhagirathpura area of the country's cleanest city.

An official release issued by the Public Relations Department quoted Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani as saying, "Upon receiving information about symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea in some people in Mahavir Nagar on Tuesday, the health department sent a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to the spot. The RRT conducted a detailed inspection of the area and a health survey of approximately 85 households."

According to Hasani, during the survey, it was found that no patient suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea was admitted to any government or private hospital.