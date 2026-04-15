ETV Bharat / state

Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi HC, Raises Bias Allegations Against Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma

Arvind Kejriwal has filed a fresh affidavit in the Delhi High Court seeking the recusal of Justice Swarnkanta Sharma. ( PTI/Delhi HC )

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a fresh affidavit in the Delhi High Court, levelling new allegations against Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma and seeking her recusal from hearing the case. Kejriwal alleges a conflict of interest involving Tushar Mehta.

In his affidavit, Kejriwal claimed that both Justice Sharma's children work under Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who assigns them cases. He pointed out that Mehta is representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

“Under such circumstances, how can Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma pass an order against Tushar Mehta?” the affidavit questioned.

‘No Hope Of Fair Justice’

Kejriwal sought that Justice Sharma recuse herself from the case, stating that the manner in which proceedings have been conducted so far gives him no expectation of a fair hearing. His plea lists ten arguments that also raise questions over the functioning of investigative agencies and the judicial process.

‘Sessions Court Order Termed Wrong Without Hearing Accused’

Expressing a lack of trust in the judge, Kejriwal said the sessions court order was termed incorrect without hearing the accused. He said that during the first hearing in the High Court on March 9, none of the 23 accused were present. Only the CBI was represented, yet Justice Sharma observed at the outset that the sessions court order appeared “prima facie” incorrect.

“How did the court reach such a conclusion without calling for records or hearing the other side?” the plea asked.

‘ED Proceedings Stayed Without Request’

Kejriwal further alleged that the court stayed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings without any formal request. He said on March 9, the hearing was on the CBI’s appeal, yet Justice Sharma also stayed ED proceedings. According to the accused, neither the Centre nor the ED had sought such relief.

The plea argued that, legally, if the main offence is not established, the ED case automatically weakens. Since the sessions court had dismissed the CBI case, the ED case was also likely to collapse, but the stay was imposed suo motu.

‘Action Against CBI Officer Also Stayed’

Kejriwal said that the sessions court had termed the case a “pre-planned conspiracy” and ordered disciplinary action against the CBI investigating officer.

However, Justice Sharma stayed this action as well, despite no application being filed by the concerned officer. The plea described this as “unusual” and raised suspicion.