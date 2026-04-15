Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi HC, Raises Bias Allegations Against Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma
Former Delhi CM seeks Justice Sharma’s recusal in the High Court, alleging conflict of interest, bias and irregular judicial conduct in an affidavit.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a fresh affidavit in the Delhi High Court, levelling new allegations against Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma and seeking her recusal from hearing the case. Kejriwal alleges a conflict of interest involving Tushar Mehta.
In his affidavit, Kejriwal claimed that both Justice Sharma's children work under Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who assigns them cases. He pointed out that Mehta is representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.
“Under such circumstances, how can Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma pass an order against Tushar Mehta?” the affidavit questioned.
‘No Hope Of Fair Justice’
Kejriwal sought that Justice Sharma recuse herself from the case, stating that the manner in which proceedings have been conducted so far gives him no expectation of a fair hearing. His plea lists ten arguments that also raise questions over the functioning of investigative agencies and the judicial process.
‘Sessions Court Order Termed Wrong Without Hearing Accused’
Expressing a lack of trust in the judge, Kejriwal said the sessions court order was termed incorrect without hearing the accused. He said that during the first hearing in the High Court on March 9, none of the 23 accused were present. Only the CBI was represented, yet Justice Sharma observed at the outset that the sessions court order appeared “prima facie” incorrect.
“How did the court reach such a conclusion without calling for records or hearing the other side?” the plea asked.
‘ED Proceedings Stayed Without Request’
Kejriwal further alleged that the court stayed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings without any formal request. He said on March 9, the hearing was on the CBI’s appeal, yet Justice Sharma also stayed ED proceedings. According to the accused, neither the Centre nor the ED had sought such relief.
The plea argued that, legally, if the main offence is not established, the ED case automatically weakens. Since the sessions court had dismissed the CBI case, the ED case was also likely to collapse, but the stay was imposed suo motu.
‘Action Against CBI Officer Also Stayed’
Kejriwal said that the sessions court had termed the case a “pre-planned conspiracy” and ordered disciplinary action against the CBI investigating officer.
However, Justice Sharma stayed this action as well, despite no application being filed by the concerned officer. The plea described this as “unusual” and raised suspicion.
Questions Raised
Kejriwal also questioned the court’s timeline, stating that while Justice Sharma typically grants 3-7 months in other cases, in this matter, the accused were given only one week to file replies. He argued that responding to a 600-page order and a complex CBI appeal within such a short time was nearly impossible.
Allegations Of ‘Pre-Determined Opinion’ In Bail Orders
The plea stated that when the five accused had sought bail last year, Justice Sharma rejected their pleas with strong remarks. Kejriwal argued that legally, no one should be declared guilty at the bail stage, as that determination comes after trial. However, the judge’s observations allegedly indicated a “pre-determined opinion.”
Supreme Court Later Set Aside Bail Orders
Kejriwal further stated that all such bail orders passed by Justice Sharma were later set aside by the Supreme Court. Not only were the orders overturned, but bail was granted to the accused, with the apex court also making strong observations on the approach adopted.
‘CBI, ED Arguments Accepted Without Scrutiny’
The plea also alleges that Justice Sharma accepts the arguments of the CBI and ED verbatim. It claims that even oral submissions made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta are promptly converted into court orders. The accused argues that accepting every demand of investigative agencies undermines the expectation of justice.
Allegations Of Bias and Ideological Inclination
Raising concerns about judicial impartiality, Kejriwal claimed that both Justice Sharma's children are government lawyers working under Tushar Mehta, who is representing the agencies in the case.
The plea argued that such familial links make it difficult to expect a fair hearing.
It also alleged that Justice Sharma has attended at least four meetings of the RSS-affiliated lawyers’ body, ‘Adhivakta Parishad’. Since the accused are vocal critics of RSS ideology, they fear this could influence the judge’s decisions.
Reference To Amit Shah’s Remarks
The plea also cited a recent interview of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which he reportedly said that Kejriwal would have to approach the Supreme Court against the High Court order. The accused questioned how the Home Minister could anticipate the outcome before the High Court’s decision, alleging that it indicates the verdict may already be predetermined.
Also Read: