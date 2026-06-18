ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Pradesh Minor Worker's Death Case Takes New Turn: Youth Body Alleges Extortion, Seeks NHRC Probe

New Delhi: The death of a 15-year-old Chakma girl employed as a domestic worker in Arunachal Pradesh has taken a dramatic new turn, with a youth organisation alleging that money meant to settle the matter was siphoned off by individuals associated with the complaint that was originally filed before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Youth Association (APCYA) on Thursday approached the NHRC seeking an investigation into allegations that Rs 3 lakh was collected from the employer of the girl, who died at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on December 11, 2025.

The organisation has urged the Commission to examine whether the complaint was misused for personal gain.

The case drew national attention after the NHRC, citing lapses in the initial inquiry, recommended Arunachal Pradesh government in March 2026 to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fair, independent and child-sensitive probe into the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death.

Now, APCYA claims that a video circulating on social media features the victim’s father, alleging that the employer paid Rs 3 lakh, of which his family received Rs 1.10 lakh while the remaining Rs 1.90 lakh was allegedly retained by Chikond Chand Chakma of the All India Chakma Students Union (AICSU) and another individual, Amit Chakma.

Ironically, the allegations have intensified concerns over whether the pursuit of justice for the deceased may have been compromised by financial dealings outside the legal process.