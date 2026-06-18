Arunachal Pradesh Minor Worker's Death Case Takes New Turn: Youth Body Alleges Extortion, Seeks NHRC Probe
Allegations emerge months after NHRC recommended a CBI inquiry into the Arunachal Pradesh teenager’s death, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The death of a 15-year-old Chakma girl employed as a domestic worker in Arunachal Pradesh has taken a dramatic new turn, with a youth organisation alleging that money meant to settle the matter was siphoned off by individuals associated with the complaint that was originally filed before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Youth Association (APCYA) on Thursday approached the NHRC seeking an investigation into allegations that Rs 3 lakh was collected from the employer of the girl, who died at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on December 11, 2025.
The organisation has urged the Commission to examine whether the complaint was misused for personal gain.
The case drew national attention after the NHRC, citing lapses in the initial inquiry, recommended Arunachal Pradesh government in March 2026 to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fair, independent and child-sensitive probe into the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death.
Now, APCYA claims that a video circulating on social media features the victim’s father, alleging that the employer paid Rs 3 lakh, of which his family received Rs 1.10 lakh while the remaining Rs 1.90 lakh was allegedly retained by Chikond Chand Chakma of the All India Chakma Students Union (AICSU) and another individual, Amit Chakma.
Ironically, the allegations have intensified concerns over whether the pursuit of justice for the deceased may have been compromised by financial dealings outside the legal process.
According to APCYA president Rup Singh Chakma, the AICSU subsequently constituted an internal inquiry committee to examine the allegations and rejected the claims made in the father's video. He argued that such an exercise lacked independence because the organisation was effectively investigating allegations against its own members.
Calling for NHRC intervention, the APCYA alleged that if the claims are true, it could amount to an attempt to influence the course of justice in a case involving the death of a minor domestic worker. The organisation contended that any exchange of money connected with the matter could potentially interfere with the integrity of the investigation and undermine accountability.
Beyond the immediate allegations, the association has raised broader concerns about the vulnerability of children from economically disadvantaged communities who end up in domestic work. It argued that any effort to privately settle such cases could discourage proper prosecution and perpetuate cycles of child labour and exploitation.
The organisation also warned that misuse of human rights mechanisms for alleged extortion, if established, could damage public confidence in institutions designed to protect victims and ensure accountability.
“APCYA has therefore requested the NHRC to initiate an investigation through its own investigation division and, based on its findings, refer the matter to the CBI alongside the already recommended inquiry into the teenager’s death,” Rup Singh Chakma said.
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