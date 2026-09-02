ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Pradesh: IndiGo Plans Expansion Of Connectivity From Itanagar To Major Cities From Oct 10

Itanagar: India's largest airline IndiGo is set to expand connectivity from Itanagar to several major cities from October 10, with proposed links to Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad among other destinations, officials said on Wednesday.

The expanded services are expected to provide passengers from the Arunachal Pradesh capital easier access to major metropolitan and commercial centres across the country, they said. The connectivity expansion through Guwahati also includes destinations like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. One more city is also proposed but has not yet been finalised, an airport official said.