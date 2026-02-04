Arunachal Pradesh Cop Killed In Tiger Attack In Mehao Sanctuary
State government has initiated process to provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the family of the deceased police personnel.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Tezpur: An advisory has been issued urging people to avoid travelling or parking vehicles along Roing-Mayodia road after a police personnel was mauled to death by a tiger on this stretch in the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary in eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, forest department officials said.
According to forest department officials, the incident occurred when the police personnel was travelling on his bike at midnight. The deceased, identified as head constable Chikseng Manapang, was a resident of Namchai district and worked at Roing WT police station, police added.
State Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Wanqi Lowang and Advisor Wanglin Lowangdong held a meeting with senior forest officials in Itanagar to take stock of the situation. The meeting was also attended by Chief Wildlife Conservator PCCF, Chief of Forest Force and Chief Wildlife Warden.
After the incident, two tigers were seen at the scene and a video went viral showing the policeman's motorcycle and a tiger nearby.
Principal Chief Conservator's Office said in a statement that the forest department headquarters issued emergency orders to bring the situation under control and veterinary teams have been dispatched for Mehao Sanctuary with advanced equipment.
This apart, specialist STF forest guard teams from Namdapha Tiger Reserve and Kamlang Tiger Reserve have been dispatched with weapons and equipment. The Dibang Forest Division has also been asked to provide additional logistical support to control the situation. The Chief Conservator of East Arunachal Forest Division will supervise the entire operation and submit regular reports.
A technical and expert committee chaired by the Chief Conservator of East Arunachal Forest Division has been constituted to continuously monitor and advise on the situation. People have been asked not approach wildlife and park vehicles on the Roing-Mayodia road.
In view of the threat to human life, the Chief Wildlife Warden of the State has granted permission to capture and rehabilitate the concerned tiger using sedation/trapping as per Section 11(a) of the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972. The work will be carried out as per the directives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
The state government has started the process of providing a one-time grant of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased policeman. The forest department has also directed top officials to provide all possible assistance to the family in Namchai.
Also Read