ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Pradesh Cop Killed In Tiger Attack In Mehao Sanctuary

Tezpur: An advisory has been issued urging people to avoid travelling or parking vehicles along Roing-Mayodia road after a police personnel was mauled to death by a tiger on this stretch in the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary in eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, forest department officials said.

According to forest department officials, the incident occurred when the police personnel was travelling on his bike at midnight. The deceased, identified as head constable Chikseng Manapang, was a resident of Namchai district and worked at Roing WT police station, police added.

State Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Wanqi Lowang and Advisor Wanglin Lowangdong held a meeting with senior forest officials in Itanagar to take stock of the situation. The meeting was also attended by Chief Wildlife Conservator PCCF, Chief of Forest Force and Chief Wildlife Warden.

After the incident, two tigers were seen at the scene and a video went viral showing the policeman's motorcycle and a tiger nearby.

Principal Chief Conservator's Office said in a statement that the forest department headquarters issued emergency orders to bring the situation under control and veterinary teams have been dispatched for Mehao Sanctuary with advanced equipment.