ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal: Army Contains Wildfire Along Sino-India Border

Itanagar: A wildfire that broke out about a week ago near Kaho village in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district has been doused by the Indian Army, an official said on Friday. According to a post by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, the fire broke out along the western ridge of the Lohit River close to the Sino-India border.

In a joint and coordinated effort, the troops of Spear Corps, along with the Indian Air Force, mobilised swiftly and successfully contained the forest fire, ensuring no damage to civilian life or property, it said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), in a post, said that Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped 12,000 litres of water in the rarefied Himalayan air, showcasing exceptional courage, precision, and a commitment towards protecting lives and fragile ecosystems.