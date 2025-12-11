Arunachal Pradesh: 14 Killed In Road Mishap as Pick-Up Van Falls Into Deep Gorge
The mishap occurred on the road between Hayuliang and Saglagam in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST
Tezpur: As many as 14 people were killed while one sustained injuries after a pick-up van in which they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on the road between Hayuliang and Saglagam in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.
According to official figures, 14 people were killed and one was rushed to Dibrugarh Medical College in critical condition.
The accident occurred around 47 km from Hayuliyang. Hayuliyang Additional Deputy Commissioner Julity Mihu said a pickup van carrying workers fell down the mountainous road and 14 bodies have been recovered and one seriously injured has been shifted to Dibrugarh. The deceased workers hailed from Assam's Tinsukia.
He said the incident occurred on Monday night and the authorities were informed of the incident by passers-by last night. The rescue operation is continuing, he said.
Officials said 14 bodies have already been recovered from the site, while rescue operations are on to recover the remaining victims.
According to initial reports, the labourers were travelling through a difficult stretch when the accident occurred. The force of the fall caused extensive damage to the vehicle, complicating the rescue process. Authorities are coordinating with officials in Assam to identify the deceased and trace the families of those feared missing.
