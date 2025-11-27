ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Not China’s Territory; Detaining Indian Woman Violates International Law: MP Tapir Gao

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: Amid renewed claims by China over Arunachal Pradesh and the recent detention of Arunachalee passenger Pema Tongdok at Shanghai Airport, MP Tapir Gao strongly condemned China’s actions, calling them “baseless” and “legally untenable.”

During a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat’s Pranab Kumar Das, Gao said China’s longstanding claim over Arunachal Pradesh “has no meaning” and is “completely bogus”.

“Arunachal means India. Before 1950, India never shared an international boundary with China. Only after China forcefully and illegally occupied Tibet did it start claiming Arunachal as ‘Southern Tibet’,” he said.

The Arunachal Pradesh East Lok Sabha Constituency MP emphasised that even His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the last ruler of Tibet before the Chinese occupation, has repeatedly clarified that Arunachal Pradesh was never part of Southern Tibet and was never under Tibetan administration.

“This itself proves that China has no legal authority to claim Arunachal Pradesh,” Gao stated.

On the detention of Pema Tongdok

Commenting on the 18-hour detention of Tongdok at Shanghai Airport during transit, Gao said the incident constitutes a violation of international law.