Arunachal Not China’s Territory; Detaining Indian Woman Violates International Law: MP Tapir Gao
Commenting on the 18-hour detention of Arunachal's Pema Tongdok at Shanghai Airport during transit, Gao said the incident constitutes a violation of international law.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: Amid renewed claims by China over Arunachal Pradesh and the recent detention of Arunachalee passenger Pema Tongdok at Shanghai Airport, MP Tapir Gao strongly condemned China’s actions, calling them “baseless” and “legally untenable.”
During a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat’s Pranab Kumar Das, Gao said China’s longstanding claim over Arunachal Pradesh “has no meaning” and is “completely bogus”.
“Arunachal means India. Before 1950, India never shared an international boundary with China. Only after China forcefully and illegally occupied Tibet did it start claiming Arunachal as ‘Southern Tibet’,” he said.
The Arunachal Pradesh East Lok Sabha Constituency MP emphasised that even His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the last ruler of Tibet before the Chinese occupation, has repeatedly clarified that Arunachal Pradesh was never part of Southern Tibet and was never under Tibetan administration.
“This itself proves that China has no legal authority to claim Arunachal Pradesh,” Gao stated.
On the detention of Pema Tongdok
Commenting on the 18-hour detention of Tongdok at Shanghai Airport during transit, Gao said the incident constitutes a violation of international law.
“It is for the Government of India to look into it, and both the External Affairs Minister and our Prime Minister have taken very serious note. Detaining an Indian citizen without a valid reason is unacceptable,” Gao said.
He added that China has a history of targeting citizens from Arunachal Pradesh, including issuing stapled visas and denying entry to sportspersons, actions that violate international sporting and Olympic norms.
‘China must stop playing dirty games.’
Gao accused China of repeatedly creating unnecessary friction based on “false territorial claims”.
“Harassment of Arunachalee citizens, refusal of proper visas, and now detaining an Indian girl at Shanghai—all these are deliberate actions. China is playing a dirty game,” he said.
The MP reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh has never been, and will never be, part of China.
“It is better for China to accept that Arunachal is an integral part of India. Their claim stands as a blunder before international law,” Gao asserted.
“For good relations between India and China, such issues must be resolved with mutual respect,” he added, stressing that the Government of India is closely monitoring the situation.
