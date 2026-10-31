ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Minister Slams Congress For Fueling Protests Over Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Tezpur: Arunachal Pradesh Minister Ojing Tasing has said that Congress and other political groups are fanning the protests against the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Tasing said that the agitation is being increasingly politicised. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tasing raised questions over the alleged "involvement of external funding in the anti-dam movement."

The remarks came amid stepped-up protests over SUMP, with demonstrations and shutdown calls reported across Itanagar, Pasighat and Upper Subansiri. There have also been incidents of vandalism and attacks on the properties of political leaders.

Tasing said that the Congress was directly involved in the agitation and claimed that political groups were attempting to turn the opposition to the proposed project into a wider "political movement."

Few agitators have now joined Indian National Congress, he said. He also raised questions over foreign funding linked to anti-dam activism and "referred to reported scrutiny of foreign contributions received by individuals associated with such campaigns."

Tasing while defending the government's approach told ETV Bharat that efforts had been made through different organisations and community representatives to bring protesters to the negotiating table.

"Meaningful dialogue required flexibility from both sides," he said, while arguing that negotiations can't proceed if either side insists on its own conditions without accommodating the view of the other party.

According to the minister, the government was prepared to "explain the potential benefits of the proposed project and hear concerns raised by local communities."

"The project's implications should be examined through expert opinions and informed discussion," he said.