Arunachal Minister Slams Congress For Fueling Protests Over Siang Upper Multipurpose Project
Tasing has dismissed accusations that security deployment was intended to suppress the agitation stressing that it was to prevent further violence.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Tezpur: Arunachal Pradesh Minister Ojing Tasing has said that Congress and other political groups are fanning the protests against the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).
Tasing said that the agitation is being increasingly politicised. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tasing raised questions over the alleged "involvement of external funding in the anti-dam movement."
The remarks came amid stepped-up protests over SUMP, with demonstrations and shutdown calls reported across Itanagar, Pasighat and Upper Subansiri. There have also been incidents of vandalism and attacks on the properties of political leaders.
Tasing said that the Congress was directly involved in the agitation and claimed that political groups were attempting to turn the opposition to the proposed project into a wider "political movement."
Few agitators have now joined Indian National Congress, he said. He also raised questions over foreign funding linked to anti-dam activism and "referred to reported scrutiny of foreign contributions received by individuals associated with such campaigns."
Tasing while defending the government's approach told ETV Bharat that efforts had been made through different organisations and community representatives to bring protesters to the negotiating table.
"Meaningful dialogue required flexibility from both sides," he said, while arguing that negotiations can't proceed if either side insists on its own conditions without accommodating the view of the other party.
According to the minister, the government was prepared to "explain the potential benefits of the proposed project and hear concerns raised by local communities."
"The project's implications should be examined through expert opinions and informed discussion," he said.
Protesters have however expressed concerns over the possible impact of the proposed dam on livelihoods and the environment as well as risks to large infrastructure projects in a seismically active region.
Tasing also questioned the agitation being described "as peaceful" while citing incidents of "alleged vandalism, attacks on the residences of elected representatives and damage to vehicles."
"The right to freedom of expression should extend to people supporting the proposed project, not only those opposing it."
Voices favouring the project were not receiving adequate space in the debate, he said, while calling for consideration of different viewpoints.
On the deployment of additional security forces in the affected areas, Tasing said that the move was intended to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of people.
He however dismissed accusations that the security deployment was intended to suppress the agitation while asserting that the administration has a "responsibility to prevent further violence and maintain public order."
Tasing said that the agitation had spread to areas beyond the "project zone" due to political involvement.
He cautioned against resorting to "selective or unverified reporting" , insisting that it could aggravate tensions in the state.
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