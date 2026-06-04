ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Govt Seals 'Illegally Operating' Mosques In Itanagar

Tezpur: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration on Thursday sealed several mosques which have been operating without the required statutory approvals following a verification process carried out over the past few months, officials said.

According to officials, the exercise began after concerns by certain groups over the "legal status of certain religious institutions. The matter was brought to the notice of the local administration earlier this year, following which an inquiry was initiated related to registration, land documents, and construction permissions.

The move came after last week's 24-hour bandh call given by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) seeking the closure of mosques.

Talking to the media, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Education Minister in the Arunachal Pradesh government, said that a consultative meeting was called by the chief minister and discussion was held over the matter of illegal immigrants and mosques. "There are fifteen illegal mosques, and there was a request to close them. Twelve mosques were already shut down, while three were on private land and the process was started for their closure too."