Arunachal Govt Seals 'Illegally Operating' Mosques In Itanagar
The move came after last week's 24-hour bandh call given by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) seeking the closure of mosques
Published : June 4, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Tezpur: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration on Thursday sealed several mosques which have been operating without the required statutory approvals following a verification process carried out over the past few months, officials said.
According to officials, the exercise began after concerns by certain groups over the "legal status of certain religious institutions. The matter was brought to the notice of the local administration earlier this year, following which an inquiry was initiated related to registration, land documents, and construction permissions.
The move came after last week's 24-hour bandh call given by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) seeking the closure of mosques.
Talking to the media, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Education Minister in the Arunachal Pradesh government, said that a consultative meeting was called by the chief minister and discussion was held over the matter of illegal immigrants and mosques. "There are fifteen illegal mosques, and there was a request to close them. Twelve mosques were already shut down, while three were on private land and the process was started for their closure too."
Officials said that the management committees of religious institutions were earlier asked to submit documents to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations. According to them, repeated opportunities were provided to furnish the required records, and it was after examination of the available documents and responses that the administration concluded that some of the religious institutions had not met the prescribed legal requirements.
"Notices were issued directing the management committees of religious institutions to obtain the necessary approvals and halt activities until compliance was achieved. As the stipulated deadline expired without satisfactory compliance, we carried out the sealing of the identified establishments in the presence of police personnel," officials said.
The administration stated that the operation was conducted peacefully and in accordance with legal procedures. Security arrangements were put in place to ensure the process was completed smoothly and without any disturbance to public order.
Officials said the action was aimed at enforcing regulatory norms and ensuring that all institutions within the ICR function in accordance with the law. "Further steps, if any, will be taken based on subsequent administrative and legal proceedings," they added.
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