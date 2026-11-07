Arunachal Govt Releases 4 Anti-Dam Protesters, Signals Fresh Dialogue Over SUMP Project
The government has reinstated suspended village heads as a goodwill gesture.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Tezpur: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday released four protesters detained during the anti-dam agitation to break the deadlock over the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).
The move signals a possible shift towards negotiations with organisations opposing the mega project.
The government has released Adum Tayom, Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron, who were detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014. This is being seen as a confidence-building measure initiated by the state government.
The decision follows a November 6 communication from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF) conveying the government's willingness to restore an atmosphere conducive to dialogue.
The government has also approved the reinstatement of village heads who were suspended in connection with the agitation.
Responding to the demands raised by SIFF, the government has indicated its willingness to discuss the withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel from the region.
However, over the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters, the government has maintained that criminal proceedings must follow an established legal process.
Another demand about the reinstatement of suspended or terminated government employees has, however, not received any specific assurance so far.
The release of protesters came even as, two days back, SIFF had rejected Chief Minister Pema Khandu's fresh invitation for talks, as it maintained that withdrawal of security forces must precede any dialogue.
With the release of protestors, the state government appears to have taken an initial step towards rebuilding trust with the protesting organisations.
Meanwhile, the CMO has reiterated its commitment to addressing the concerns of the Adi community through a mutually acceptable road map and urged SIFF to return to the negotiating table.
The controversy surrounding SUMP stems from concerns among sections of the indigenous Adi community about the submergence of ancestral settlements, displacement of local populations, loss of traditional land and possible ecological consequences of the proposed project.
CM Khandu had earlier clarified that neither the state nor the Union government had approved the construction of the mega dam and stated that only the preparation of a pre-feasibility report was under consideration.
Also Read