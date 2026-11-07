ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Govt Releases 4 Anti-Dam Protesters, Signals Fresh Dialogue Over SUMP Project

Members of 'A Citizen's Initiative' stage a protest in solidarity with Arunachal Pradesh's anti-dam movement and oppose the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday released four protesters detained during the anti-dam agitation to break the deadlock over the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The move signals a possible shift towards negotiations with organisations opposing the mega project.

​The government has released Adum Tayom, Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron, who were detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014. This is being seen as a confidence-building measure initiated by the state government.

​The decision follows a November 6 communication from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF) conveying the government's willingness to restore an atmosphere conducive to dialogue.

The government has also approved the reinstatement of village heads who were suspended in connection with the agitation.

Responding to the demands raised by SIFF, the government has indicated its willingness to discuss the withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel from the region.

However, over the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters, the government has maintained that criminal proceedings must follow an established legal process.

​Another demand about the reinstatement of suspended or terminated government employees has, however, not received any specific assurance so far.