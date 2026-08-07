Arunachal Congress Chief Alleges Fresh Chinese Intrusions in Upper Subansiri, Urges Centre to Reveal 'Ground Reality'
Bosiram Siram said locations such as Pukarla near Yajya and Olo near Togo in Taksing Circle have witnessed Chinese movement, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Tezpur: Amid reports circulating on social media regarding an alleged military face-off between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and former state Education Minister Bosiram Siram alleged that Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel have made fresh intrusions into Indian territory in the Taksing and Limeking sectors, creating fear among border residents.
Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, Siram claimed PLA personnel had crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at multiple locations and established temporary structures in areas near Indian villages. According to him, the alleged intrusions have affected the movement of local villagers and grazing activities on traditional pastureland.
He alleged that locations such as Pukarla near Yajya village and Olo near Togo village in Taksing Circle have witnessed Chinese movement in recent weeks. Siram claimed villagers who earlier grazed cattle in these areas now avoid them because of the fear of encountering Chinese troops.
"People residing close to the border are facing psychological insecurity. They are witnessing Chinese movement in areas where there is no permanent Indian Army deployment due to difficult mountainous terrain," Siram said.
Referring to recent directions issued by the civil administration in Nacho sub-division asking residents and contractors to clear roads for military movement, Siram said such measures reflected the strategic importance of the area. He, however, maintained that the road clearance orders were also necessitated by heavy monsoon-triggered landslides that frequently disrupt connectivity in the remote border region.
Siram clarified that he was not criticising the Indian Army, saying troops are deployed at key strategic locations under extremely difficult geographical conditions. However, he argued that the vast and rugged terrain leaves several stretches difficult to monitor continuously.
He further alleged that the Chinese side has been gradually expanding its presence since 2023 by constructing temporary shelters and roads in disputed areas. According to Siram, these developments have increased anxiety among villagers residing close to the frontier.
The APCC president also questioned the Centre's handling of the situation, urging the Government of India to present what he described as the "ground reality" instead of dismissing reports of incursions. "If even an inch of Indian territory has been occupied, the government should speak the truth so that appropriate measures can be taken," he said.
Siram suggested that parliamentary delegations and diplomatic mechanisms should be activated to address recurring border issues and engage with the Chinese side. He also called for stronger infrastructure and security measures in vulnerable frontier areas.
Commenting on statements made by Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung dismissing reports of fresh intrusions as rumours, Siram said the minister was relying on official reports and had not personally visited the affected locations. He alleged that the state and central governments were underplaying the concerns raised by local residents.
Siram further claimed that villagers have repeatedly submitted memoranda to the district administration regarding alleged Chinese movements and appealed for greater attention to their security concerns.
The Indian government has consistently maintained that India's territorial integrity is fully protected and that border management mechanisms remain in place along the Line of Actual Control. Authorities have not officially confirmed the allegations made by Siram regarding fresh intrusions in the Taksing and Limeking sectors.
The claims made by the Congress leader could not be independently verified by ETV Bharat.
Also Read
Govt Will Verify Reports Of Alleged Chinese Incursion In Taksing Sector: Arunachal Cm