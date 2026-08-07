ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Congress Chief Alleges Fresh Chinese Intrusions in Upper Subansiri, Urges Centre to Reveal 'Ground Reality'

Tezpur: Amid reports circulating on social media regarding an alleged military face-off between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and former state Education Minister Bosiram Siram alleged that Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel have made fresh intrusions into Indian territory in the Taksing and Limeking sectors, creating fear among border residents.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, Siram claimed PLA personnel had crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at multiple locations and established temporary structures in areas near Indian villages. According to him, the alleged intrusions have affected the movement of local villagers and grazing activities on traditional pastureland.

He alleged that locations such as Pukarla near Yajya village and Olo near Togo village in Taksing Circle have witnessed Chinese movement in recent weeks. Siram claimed villagers who earlier grazed cattle in these areas now avoid them because of the fear of encountering Chinese troops.

"People residing close to the border are facing psychological insecurity. They are witnessing Chinese movement in areas where there is no permanent Indian Army deployment due to difficult mountainous terrain," Siram said.

Referring to recent directions issued by the civil administration in Nacho sub-division asking residents and contractors to clear roads for military movement, Siram said such measures reflected the strategic importance of the area. He, however, maintained that the road clearance orders were also necessitated by heavy monsoon-triggered landslides that frequently disrupt connectivity in the remote border region.

Siram clarified that he was not criticising the Indian Army, saying troops are deployed at key strategic locations under extremely difficult geographical conditions. However, he argued that the vast and rugged terrain leaves several stretches difficult to monitor continuously.

He further alleged that the Chinese side has been gradually expanding its presence since 2023 by constructing temporary shelters and roads in disputed areas. According to Siram, these developments have increased anxiety among villagers residing close to the frontier.