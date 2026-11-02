ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal CM Reaches Out To Locals Protesting Against Siang Project, Open Letter Says All Concerns Will Be Addressed

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reached out to locals protesting against the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, saying their concerns will be addressed through open dialogue, transparency and meaningful public consultation.

In an open letter, the chief minister addressed the protesters as "my beloved Adi brothers" and made it clear that the government is not talking about dam construction at this stage.

The chief minister said he deeply understands the concerns and apprehensions surrounding the mega hydropower plant planned on the Siang River.

"I want to assure you that your voices, your land, your homes and our beloved 'Aane Siang' remain at the heart of every consideration. Your concerns will be addressed through open dialogue, transparency and meaningful public consultation," he said.

Khandu said that the state government will move forward only with due consideration for the aspirations and interests of the local people.

He said over the past few months, he has seen the growing confusion and apprehension surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

" I understand why our mothers, elders, youth and families are worried about what may happen to their land, their homes and Aane Siang. When people hear different and sometimes conflicting versions, fear and uncertainty are natural," he said.

Therefore, the chief minister said, it was his responsibility "to speak to you" directly, place the facts honestly, listen to all concerns and ensure that the way forward is built on dialogue, trust and collaboration.

He said the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project was declared a National Project by the Centre on 7th February 2008 after a decision by the Union Cabinet. At present, it is one of only 16 national projects in the country.

Khandu said many people have questions about why preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Report for the Project is essential now.

He said it has been widely reported in national and international media outlets that China has already begun construction of a dam in Medog County, around 40 km from the border, on the Yarlung Tsangpo River on 19th July 2025, without consulting us or sharing any information.