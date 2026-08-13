Arunachal CM Promises Action In Firing Incident Along Inter-State Border: Assam minister
At least 12 people from Assam were injured on Monday after allegedly being fired upon from across Arunachal Pradesh in Dhemaji district over land encroachment.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 3:55 AM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 4:25 AM IST
Guwahati: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has promised to ensure strict action against those responsible for firing along the inter-state border.
At least 12 people from Assam were injured on Monday after allegedly being fired upon by some people from across Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state border in Dhemaji district over land encroachment issues.
Pegu, who has been deputed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to monitor the situation, said in a social media post, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji, called me this morning and assured me that there will be a proper and impartial investigation into the police firing incident at Bodoti, Mingmang, Dhemaji."
Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji, called me this morning and assured me that there will be a proper and impartial investigation into the police firing incident at Bodoti, Mingmang, Dhemaji. He further assured that those found guilty will be…— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 12, 2026
"He (Khandu) further assured that those found guilty will be dealt with in accordance with the law," Pegu added.
The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student body of the Mising community, on Wednesday launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh in protest against the incident.
Immediately after the firing incident, Sarma had deputed Pegu, a local Mising leader, to monitor the situation and hammer out the impasse. On Wednesday, Assam CM stated on X that "Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have resolved most boundary issues, with only 52 areas remaining, for which Regional Committees have been reconstituted."
Meanwhile, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, taking to X, wrote, "Held discussions on the situation arising from the recent incident at Hime village, near the Assam border, with AAPSU and representatives of the Galo Welfare Society, Galo Students Union and Dolok Bango Welfare Society. The priority is to facilitate dialogue and restore normalcy at the earliest. All concerned stakeholders are being engaged to maintain peace and uphold mutual trust."
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1-km border in Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts, and 12 of the adjoining states.
There are 1,200 points of dispute along the inter-state border between the two states. The Assam government on July 29 told the state Assembly that Arunachal Pradesh has encroached upon 16,144.01 hectares of land. Of these encroached lands, Arunachal Pradesh is claiming 858.91 sq km.