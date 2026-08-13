ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal CM Promises Action In Firing Incident Along Inter-State Border: Assam minister

Guwahati: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has promised to ensure strict action against those responsible for firing along the inter-state border.

At least 12 people from Assam were injured on Monday after allegedly being fired upon by some people from across Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state border in Dhemaji district over land encroachment issues.

Pegu, who has been deputed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to monitor the situation, said in a social media post, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji, called me this morning and assured me that there will be a proper and impartial investigation into the police firing incident at Bodoti, Mingmang, Dhemaji."

"He (Khandu) further assured that those found guilty will be dealt with in accordance with the law," Pegu added.