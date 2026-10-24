ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal CM Khandu Appeals For Peace After Violence Over Siang Power Project, Restrictions Imposed

A view of the charred remains of a vehicle after a protest against the proposed large-scale dam on the Siang River turned violent in Pasighat, in East Siang, on Saturday. ( ANI )

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed concern over incidents of vandalism, arson, looting and damage to property in Pasighat during protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

A mob torched an NHPC office and a police station and vandalised the residences of three political leaders, including that of the state BJP chief, in East Siang district on Friday night, a senior officer said. Several police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly hurled stones at them in Pasighat, he said.

The agitators vandalised the residences of BJP state unit president and former MLA Kaling Moyong, and Pasighat West legislator Ninong Ering. The house of MLA Oni Panyang was also ransacked.

The chief minister said the right to peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy, but it was important that demonstrations remained within the bounds of the law and did not result in damage to property or disruption of public order. He said the incidents in Pasighat were regrettable and called upon all sections of society to maintain peace.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Khandu said a 12-hour bandh in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts over the power project remained largely peaceful on Friday. But violence erupted in Pasighat after the bandh ended, and continued till 3.30 am on Saturday.

"The residences of MLA Oni Panyang and senior MLA Ninong Ering were vandalised, with reports of looting and theft. The residence of state BJP president Kaling Moyong was also ransacked," he said.

On the concerns surrounding the power project, Khandu reiterated that the state government remained open to discussions with all organisations and associations. The government was willing to engage in a detailed exchange of views on the project, including its potential benefits, possible adverse impacts and the concerns and apprehensions expressed by local communities.

"The government's doors are always open. Any organisation or association that wants to discuss the SUMP project is welcome. People should question the government, discuss the possible benefits and negative aspects of the project, and seek clarification on their concerns," he said.

Khandu said the government had undertaken outreach efforts and invited stakeholders to participate in meetings. He encouraged organisations to make use of these opportunities to present their views and seek clarifications through direct engagement.

He offered a meeting with representatives of organisations from the Siang region in Itanagar or Pasighat, or at any other location convenient to them. The CM also said he, accompanied by the officials of departments concerned, was willing to visit a place proposed by the stakeholders to discuss the project.

Reiterating the government's position on the project, the chief minister said public consensus would remain central. He urged organisations and community representatives to participate in round-table discussions to address concerns, clarify doubts and facilitate a better understanding of the project.