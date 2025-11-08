ETV Bharat / state

Artist And Footballer Soukat Ali, Creator of Assam’s Red Bus Rhino Emblem, Passes Away at 103

Born on December 24, 1924, at Ambari in Guwahati, Ali began his artistic journey under the guidance of cultural icon Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. He was a man of many talents who made his mark in both art and sports.

In 1959, while serving in the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), Ali designed the rhino symbol that became the corporation’s official emblem. For his work, he received a prize of just Rs 101 from the then chairman, Bhaban Hazarika. The symbol continues to represent Assam’s identity even today.



Apart from being an artist, Ali was an accomplished footballer. From the 1940s, he played as a goalkeeper for the Maharana Football Club for nearly 20 years and also captained its hockey team. In 1948, representing Young Union Club of Guwahati, he helped bring home the first All-India Trophy from Bihar — a historic achievement for Assam football.

The rhino symbol of ASTC designed by Soukat Ali (ETV Bharat)

During the British period, Ali joined the 'Assam Transport' department as a sportsperson and continued his service after Independence under ASTC. When transferred to Tezpur in 1959, he was asked to draw the red bus emblem — a design that became an enduring symbol of Assam. His death was mourned deeply by the people of Tezpur and across the state.Iske Alam, noted lawyer and advisor to the Tezpur District Sports Association, said, “Soukat Ali was a man of rare talent. He made the red bus emblem of ASTC which became a symbol of Assam’s pride. He was also a skilled footballer, a good trainer, and even acted in films and plays. His passing is a great loss to all of us.”Rajiv Sharma, a neighbour and former ASTC employee, said, “We are saddened by his demise at 103. He was known for his humility and talent. We pray for the peace of his soul.” Cultural and sports organizations in Tezpur, including the Tezpur Gahan Udyan, paid floral tributes and offered prayers in his memory.



