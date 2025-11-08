Artist And Footballer Soukat Ali, Creator of Assam’s Red Bus Rhino Emblem, Passes Away at 103
Ali, a man of rare talent designed the rhino symbol back in 1959 for which he received just Rs 101.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST
Tezpur: Soukat Ali, a veteran artist, footballer, actor and painter who designed the one-horned rhino emblem of Assam’s famous red buses, passed away at his residence in Paruwa, Tezpur, early on Saturday morning. He was 103.
Born on December 24, 1924, at Ambari in Guwahati, Ali began his artistic journey under the guidance of cultural icon Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. He was a man of many talents who made his mark in both art and sports.
In 1959, while serving in the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), Ali designed the rhino symbol that became the corporation’s official emblem. For his work, he received a prize of just Rs 101 from the then chairman, Bhaban Hazarika. The symbol continues to represent Assam’s identity even today.
Apart from being an artist, Ali was an accomplished footballer. From the 1940s, he played as a goalkeeper for the Maharana Football Club for nearly 20 years and also captained its hockey team. In 1948, representing Young Union Club of Guwahati, he helped bring home the first All-India Trophy from Bihar — a historic achievement for Assam football.