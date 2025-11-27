ETV Bharat / state

Artisans From Across The World Showcase Their Crafts At International Gita Mahotsav In Haryana's Kurukshetra

Artisans from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Egypt, Syria and other nations joined Indian craftsmen at the International Gita Mahotsav, showcasing diverse global art and traditions.

Gita Mahotsav
Stalls set up by international artisans at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, Haryana. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 27, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kurukshetra: The International Gita Mahotsav is underway in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, where hundreds of artisans from across India are showcasing their craftsmanship, drawing an enthusiastic response from visitors.

Adding to the festival’s global appeal, artisans from several foreign countries have also arrived and set up vibrant exhibitions at Purushottampura Bagh near the iconic Brahma Sarovar.

Artisans From Several Countries

The Kurukshetra Development Board aims to present the festival on a global platform and, therefore, invites international craftsmen every year. Artisans from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Egypt and Syria have come to participate in the festival. This year too, several foreign artists have joined the event through special invitations.

International Gita Mahotsav
An artisan at her stall at the International Gita Mahotsav. (ETV Bharat)

Variety of Products on Display

Shakhnaz, an artisan from Uzbekistan, arrived with a team of 20 people and has set up a special stall featuring women’s clothing crafted in her home country. She is a fashion designer by profession and has visited India many times to showcase her designs; this is her second visit to the International Gita Mahotsav.

She shared that many women from Uzbekistan have also brought jewellery, which Indian women greatly appreciate. The products range from Rs 300 upwards.

International Gita Mahotsav
Visitors at a stall in the event. (ETV Bharat)

Madina, an artisan from Tajikistan, said she is attending the Mahotsav for the first time and has brought unique home décor items, handmade in her country, which are very popular there.

Artisans from Syria, Uganda and Egypt are also showcasing handicrafts that represent their cultural heritage. Ugandan wooden products are attracting many visitors, while artisans from Syria and Egypt have displayed a wide range of traditional items.

Syrian craftsmen, in particular, have put up a stall featuring leather bags made from camel hide, along with their traditional hand-painted artworks, which are drawing considerable admiration.

Visitor Amita from Karnal observed an unprecedented variety of international products at this year’s event, noting broad appeal and enthusiasm among attendees, especially women.

Also Read:

  1. As Folk Meets Fashion, Bihar Artist's House of Mithila Comes Alive With Ram-Sita Heritage Art
  2. Idols Made From Rice Grains Steal The Show: Bengal Artist’s Creations Mesmerise Gita Mahotsav

TAGGED:

INTERNATIONAL GITA MAHOTSAV 2025
GITA MAHOTSAV KURUKSHETRA
HARYANA INTERNATIONAL GITA MAHOTSAV
FOREIGN ARTISANS
INTERNATIONAL GITA MAHOTSAV

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.