Artisans From Across The World Showcase Their Crafts At International Gita Mahotsav In Haryana's Kurukshetra

Stalls set up by international artisans at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, Haryana. ( ETV Bharat )

Kurukshetra: The International Gita Mahotsav is underway in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, where hundreds of artisans from across India are showcasing their craftsmanship, drawing an enthusiastic response from visitors. Adding to the festival’s global appeal, artisans from several foreign countries have also arrived and set up vibrant exhibitions at Purushottampura Bagh near the iconic Brahma Sarovar. Artisans From Several Countries The Kurukshetra Development Board aims to present the festival on a global platform and, therefore, invites international craftsmen every year. Artisans from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Egypt and Syria have come to participate in the festival. This year too, several foreign artists have joined the event through special invitations. An artisan at her stall at the International Gita Mahotsav. (ETV Bharat) Variety of Products on Display