Artisans From Across The World Showcase Their Crafts At International Gita Mahotsav In Haryana's Kurukshetra
Artisans from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Egypt, Syria and other nations joined Indian craftsmen at the International Gita Mahotsav, showcasing diverse global art and traditions.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Kurukshetra: The International Gita Mahotsav is underway in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, where hundreds of artisans from across India are showcasing their craftsmanship, drawing an enthusiastic response from visitors.
Adding to the festival’s global appeal, artisans from several foreign countries have also arrived and set up vibrant exhibitions at Purushottampura Bagh near the iconic Brahma Sarovar.
Artisans From Several Countries
The Kurukshetra Development Board aims to present the festival on a global platform and, therefore, invites international craftsmen every year. Artisans from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Egypt and Syria have come to participate in the festival. This year too, several foreign artists have joined the event through special invitations.
Variety of Products on Display
Shakhnaz, an artisan from Uzbekistan, arrived with a team of 20 people and has set up a special stall featuring women’s clothing crafted in her home country. She is a fashion designer by profession and has visited India many times to showcase her designs; this is her second visit to the International Gita Mahotsav.
She shared that many women from Uzbekistan have also brought jewellery, which Indian women greatly appreciate. The products range from Rs 300 upwards.
Madina, an artisan from Tajikistan, said she is attending the Mahotsav for the first time and has brought unique home décor items, handmade in her country, which are very popular there.
Artisans from Syria, Uganda and Egypt are also showcasing handicrafts that represent their cultural heritage. Ugandan wooden products are attracting many visitors, while artisans from Syria and Egypt have displayed a wide range of traditional items.
Syrian craftsmen, in particular, have put up a stall featuring leather bags made from camel hide, along with their traditional hand-painted artworks, which are drawing considerable admiration.
Visitor Amita from Karnal observed an unprecedented variety of international products at this year’s event, noting broad appeal and enthusiasm among attendees, especially women.
Also Read: