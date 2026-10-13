ETV Bharat / state

Artisan From Bengal's Shyamnagar Crafts Durga Idol Using Discarded Materials

The Durga idol made of discarded materials at the studio of Narayan Roy. ( ETV Bharat )

Shyamnagar: An artisan from Shyamnagar in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal has crafted a Durga idol from various discarded household items.

Driven by the desire to create something unique, Narayan Roy (45) has amazed everyone with this sculpture, which has no weapons in its 10 arms. Despite being ridiculed for his work, he remained undeterred and continues to pursue his creative endeavours.

Roy holds a diploma in art from the Rabindra Bharati University, has been painting since 1990 and runs an art school from his home. Alongside his regular work, his passion for innovation led him to create various artworks from discarded household items over the past decade. This time, he spent six months crafting the Durga idol with metal objects.

"I used to paint. However, it suddenly struck me that since everyone paints, I needed to do something creative. Driven by the urge to innovate, I began contemplating creating art from discarded materials," he said.

Narayan Roy decorates the Durga idol at his studio. (ETV Bharat)

The Concept Behind the Idol

The idol consists entirely of old, discarded household materials — such as old keys, broken electronic items, hangers, M-Seal, and container lids. Broken electronic parts have also been utilised to form the metal structure of the goddess.

However, the artist deliberately chose not to place any weapons in the 10 hands, instead portraying her as a symbol of peace.

"I received a great deal of praise after presenting these discarded items to the public in a new form. Before starting a piece, I would sketch it in a notebook and then consider what materials to use. I would then search for the necessary discarded items. That is how it all began. More recently, I created an idol of Durga," he said.