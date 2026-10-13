Artisan From Bengal's Shyamnagar Crafts Durga Idol Using Discarded Materials
Narayan Roy is not only teaching the art to the next generation but also aspires to showcase it on a larger scale, reports Pratiti Ghosh.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Shyamnagar: An artisan from Shyamnagar in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal has crafted a Durga idol from various discarded household items.
Driven by the desire to create something unique, Narayan Roy (45) has amazed everyone with this sculpture, which has no weapons in its 10 arms. Despite being ridiculed for his work, he remained undeterred and continues to pursue his creative endeavours.
Roy holds a diploma in art from the Rabindra Bharati University, has been painting since 1990 and runs an art school from his home. Alongside his regular work, his passion for innovation led him to create various artworks from discarded household items over the past decade. This time, he spent six months crafting the Durga idol with metal objects.
"I used to paint. However, it suddenly struck me that since everyone paints, I needed to do something creative. Driven by the urge to innovate, I began contemplating creating art from discarded materials," he said.
The Concept Behind the Idol
The idol consists entirely of old, discarded household materials — such as old keys, broken electronic items, hangers, M-Seal, and container lids. Broken electronic parts have also been utilised to form the metal structure of the goddess.
However, the artist deliberately chose not to place any weapons in the 10 hands, instead portraying her as a symbol of peace.
"I received a great deal of praise after presenting these discarded items to the public in a new form. Before starting a piece, I would sketch it in a notebook and then consider what materials to use. I would then search for the necessary discarded items. That is how it all began. More recently, I created an idol of Durga," he said.
Artist Turns an Instructor
Roy has turned his passion into a profession. He is not only teaching this art form to the next generation but also aspires to showcase his creations to audiences on a much larger scale in the future. To this end, he participates in exhibitions at various locations and exhibits his work to the public.
However, his journey has not always been smooth, primarily because sourcing discarded materials is quite challenging. He often has to scour auto-repair shops for discarded mechanical parts.
At other times, if he spots something lying around — whether at someone's home or elsewhere — that could be repurposed for his art, he collects it. For the past decade, he has consistently repurposed discarded materials to create his art.
"My current students are growing interested in this work. They have started doing it too, and I am teaching them how to create new art from discarded items," he said.
With the aim of more innovative projects in the future, Roy is preparing to work on a new layout, specifically focusing on how to repurpose discarded materials and transform them into something usable.
Although he is currently crafting only the Durga idol, Roy intends to create the entire family of the goddess using discarded materials in the future.
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